Coalition parties seek compromise on civil and national defense law

Estonia's coalition parties are seeking a compromise on the draft Civil Crisis and National Defense Act. Controversy surrounds amendments added to the draft by MPs with a background in the defense forces.

The aim of the draft Civil Crisis and National Defense Act is to consolidate previously fragmented legislation and create a comprehensive system that would function effectively in both peacetime and wartime.

The draft, which has been in the works for a number of years, has already passed its first reading.

Last week, with the support of the Riigikogu opposition, the National Defense Committee approved proposals made by MPs with a background in the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). However, those changes are not supported by the majority of the ruling coalition.

On Wednesday, MPs were working towards a viable solution.

"As the lead negotiator, I have to say that one of my goals in this process has been to ensure that everything is within the framework of our Constitution and that it does not contradict the Constitution," said Mati Raidma (Reform), who is also a member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee.

"Additionally, it has to fit in with the logic of the entire Estonian legal system, and there are still challenges there that need to be resolved," Raidma added.

One of the authors of the amendments, Alar Laneman (Reform), said that while everyone shares the same end goals, there are differing views on how to achieve them.

"On the one hand, there are people who have studied national defense and see how it ought to work in practice. On the other hand, there are people who have extensive lawmaking experience. We hope that we will be able to find common ground and that everyone will recognize the law as necessary," said Laneman.

According to Laneman, the most important thing is ensuring the stability of Estonia's leadership in times of crisis and war. In his view, the draft bill has a number of shortcomings in that regard, one of which concerns governance at the regional level.

Members of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee Meelis Kiili and Alar Laneman. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"The goal is not to bring back county governors. The goal is for the state to have a functioning middle management level. It is not realistic for the State Chancellery to be able to manage around 80 local governments when events are developing rapidly and the situation is dangerous," Laneman said.

If no compromise is reached, the coalition parties may try to remove what they consider unnecessary amendments at the second reading. Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has also mentioned the possibility of the government withdrawing the bill.

"As the initiator of the bill, the government can withdraw it at any stage of proceedings," Pevkur explained.

"We will see how the proceedings go in the Riigikogu and in the plenary hall, and keep our options open. Our first preference is for the bill to be processed to the very end," Pevkur said.

SDE MP Raimond Kaljulaid, who is also a member of the National Defense Committee, said a law of this kind is necessary, though his party is waiting for a solution to the deadlock to come from the coalition.

"The government should not even consider backtracking. I think that in this sphere, when we are talking about the State Chancellery, the Rescue Board, the Ministry of Defense's area of governance – it would send completely the wrong message to this sector," Kaljulaid said.

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Jürgen Aas

In his view, it would be tantamount to saying: "Thank you very much for three or four years of contributions, endless meetings and discussions on this topic without a second thought. Let's just throw this whole package that has been put together in the trash."

Isamaa believe not all potential crises can be solved with a single law and does not support the draft.

"We will not support it in the final vote. We do not support the notion that all crises in Estonia will be solved with one law in the future. We have laws and nothing will happen if we stick to them and this new law is not passed," said Priit Sibul (Isamaa), who is also a member of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee.

The second reading of the draft is likely to take place in the second half of March.

---

