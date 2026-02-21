State spends €160,000 on crisis management training for top officials at spa

The Estonian Government Office organized ten crisis management training courses for senior public sector managers at a total cost of nearly €160,000.

Most of the training took place at a spa near Tallinn and included accommodation, meals and spa services in addition to the training itself.

In 2025, five three-day training sessions were organized at LaSpa in Laulasmaa, Harju County at a total cost of nearly €70,000, according to a report by Estonian media outlet Delfi.

The training courses were attended by senior public service managers, local government leaders and managers of companies providing essential services, said Gert Uiboaed, government office advisor on symbology.

From January to March 2026, there are plans to hold five more training sessions at an estimated total cost of €80,000. Three training days were held at the spa this year, on the third weekend of January, costing taxpayers over €16,500.

Uiboaed said the training could not be organized without also providing accommodation as it lasted several days and the target group included people from all over Estonia.

He added that the program requires participants to communicate and share their previous crisis management experience.

According to Uiboaed, the training program consists of three modules: broad-based national defense organization in Estonia, organizational crisis preparedness and the psychology of crisis management.

Although LaSpa Group OÜ won two tenders to organize crisis management training for the Government Office, Uiboaed said the availability of spa services was not one of the requirements for submitting a bid.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!