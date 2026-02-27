X!

Tartu aims to attract more Latvian tourists with new family ad campaign

Tartu's new campaign aims to attract more families to visit from Latvia.
Tartu's new campaign aims to attract more families to visit from Latvia. Source: Kaspars Alksnis
Tartu has launched a new online advertising campaign in Latvia, highlighting places in the city to visit with children, and the convenience of the recently launched train connection to Riga.

"The creative concept for the campaign is rooted in nostalgia," said Marleen Kirsip, marketing manager for the City of Tartu.

"When you ask people about their childhood travel memories, they remember shared moments, not specific sights. In today's fast-paced, screen-centred world, shared moments with family have become a valuable commodity, which train travel and Tartu's attractions can help to create in a natural way," Kirsip added.

The campaign's target audience is families with children in Riga and the surrounding areas, who value quality time together, stress-free travel and meaningful experiences.

Annika Ojasaar, head of tourism for Tartu, said that in recent years Latvia has become Tartu's strongest and most stable market for international tourists.

"The number of Latvian visitors has not only recovered compared to 2019 but has in fact grown significantly. Estonia's only international train connection, between Riga and Tartu, will certainly sustain that growth,' Ojasaar said.

Editor: Michael Cole

