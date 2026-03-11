Estonia joins 21 other countries in appeal against Russia's Venice Biennale participation

Estonia is among 22 countries that have sent a joint appeal to the director of the Venice Biennale, calling for Russia's participation in this year's event to be reconsidered.

The appeal, initiated by Latvia, was signed on Estonia's behalf by Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

The joint statement emphasizes that, for over a century, the Venice Biennale has stood as one of the world's most important platforms for artistic freedom and international cultural exchange.

"Culture is not separate from the realities societies face. It shapes how people understand the world, what they value, and how they choose to act. Cultural institutions therefore carry not only artistic significance but also moral responsibility," the letter states.

It goes on to highlight that Russia's ongoing war has also brought systematic destruction of Ukraine's cultural life and heritage and that Russia remains subject to European and international sanctions as a result.

The signatories expressed "deep concern over the significant risk of instrumentalization by the Russian Federation of its participation in the Biennale di Venezia, to project an image of legitimacy and international acceptance that stands in stark contrast to the reality of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the destruction of Ukrainian cultural heritage, and European and international sanctions."

They also highlighted the political nature of the project associated with the Russian pavilion and its suspected links to individuals closely connected to Russia's political elite.

"These connections raise serious questions about the risk of state-directed cultural diplomacy being presented under the guise of artistic exchange."

"We respectfully call upon the leadership of La Biennale di Venezia to reconsider the participation of the Russian Federation at the International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale," the statement concludes.

In addition to Estonia and Latvia, the appeal was signed by Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Ukraine, Finland, France, Croatia and Sweden.

In addition to Venice Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, the letter was sent to the board of the Venice Biennale and Italian Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuilli.

The full statement can be found here (opens pdf).

EC considers pulling Biennale funding over Russian participation

Russia's participation in the Venice Biennale has also been condemned by European Commission Vice-President Henna Virkkunen and Commissioner for Culture Glenn Micallef.

In a joint statement, Henna Virkkunen, the Finnish vice-president of the European Commission, and Commissioner for Culture Glenn Micallef from Malta, criticising the decision to allow Russia's involvement in the Venice Biennale.

"The European Commission has clearly expressed its position on Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. Culture promotes and protects democratic values, encourages open dialogue, diversity and freedom of expression, and should never be used as a platform for propaganda," they wrote in a joint statement.

Virkkunen and Micallef pointed out that member states, institutions, and organizations must act in accordance with European Union sanctions and avoid providing a platform to individuals who have actively supported or justified the Kremlin's aggression against Ukraine.

"The Biennale's decision is not in line with the EU's collective response to Russia's brutal aggression. If the Biennale decides to continue allowing Russia's participation, we will explore further measures, including suspending or terminating EU support for the Biennale fund."

