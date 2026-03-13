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Russia designates journalist living in Estonia since 2015 as 'foreign agent'

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Vadim Shtepa.
Vadim Shtepa. Source: ETV+
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The Russian Ministry of Justice has designated Vadim Shtepa, a journalist who has been living in Estonia since 2015, as a "foreign agent."

In 2015, social activist Vadim Shtepa left Russia following threats from Head of the Republic of Karelia Alexander Khudilainen. Since then, Shtepa has lived in Estonia, where he has contributed as a columnist to various media outlets. He has also appeared as a guest on various programs on the ERR's Russian-language television channel ETV+.

Since January 2019, Shtepa has served as editor-in-chief of the online news and analysis publication "Region. Expert," which focuses on regionalism and federalism in Russia.

In 2024, Shtepa was charged in Russia with participating in the activities of an "undesirable" organization. In April 2025, Shtepa was added to Rosfinmonitoring's registry of "terrorists and extremists." It was not until March 2026 that he was designated a "foreign agent."

According to a press release from the Russian Ministry of Justice, Shtepa opposed the "special military operation" and disseminated "false information" about decisions made by the Russian authorities.

Additionally, according to the Ministry of Justice, Shtepa participates in the dissemination of content from, and interacts with, "undesirable" organizations.

"The Russian authorities declared me a 'foreign agent' today. I'm actually surprised — why did they wait so long? Last year they labeled me a 'terrorist and extremist.' And as a 'foreign agent' — only now," Shtepa wrote on social media, adding lyrics from a song by Russian singer-songwriter Egor Letov that includes some colorful language.

On March 13, political scientist and writer Nina Khrushcheva was also added to Russia's list of "foreign agents." Khruscheva is the great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, who was the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1953 to 1964 and the chairman of the Council of Ministers from 1958 to 1964.

She has lived in the United States since 1991.

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