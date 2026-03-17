Tallinn Municipal Police Department chief resigns

The head of the Tallinn Municipal Police Department (mupo) has submitted his resignation, but remained tight-lipped when explaining the reasons behind the move.

Elari Kasemets told Delfi that his resignation is on the agenda of Tuesday's city government session.

When asked why he is leaving his position, Kasemets was evasive. "It was a difficult decision," he admitted, adding: "I wrote the application myself."

It was recently reported that Tallinn's internal auditor looked into Kasemets's decision to pay former mupo chief inspector Marek Saar a bonus of €6,750 when terminating his employment during the probation period.

Auditor Kaur Siruli found that the sum was too high and that Kasemets had acted negligently. The city government issued Kasemets a reprimand.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) briefly said Kasemets has submitted his application to him and that the city government will discuss it on Tuesday.

Kasemets was appointed to the position by the previous city government in October 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!