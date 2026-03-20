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Estonia's remote gambling operators have donated €1.4 million so far

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The so-called Superministry building housing several of Estonia's government ministries.
The so-called Superministry building housing several of Estonia's government ministries. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Remote gambling operators who were exempted from their 2026 tax obligations due to a legislative error have, as of Wednesday this week, paid just over €1.4 million to the Ministry of Finance in voluntary contributions.

"Donations received in February, including income tax, totaled approximately €815,000 and so far in March around €595,000 has been received. The March figure is not final and additional donations are still expected to our knowledge. Some companies have also indicated that they will transfer payments for two months at once; those donations should also arrive this month," Ministry of Finance spokesperson Siiri Suutre told ERR.

Suutre said that based on the income declared by gambling operators for January and February, the estimated remote gambling tax liability would have been around €3.5 million, slightly less than the initially estimated €4 million.

"According to the data submitted in tax declarations, the allocation to the Cultural Endowment (KULKA) from January's remote gambling revenue would have been approximately €778,000 — the February inflow covered that," Suutre added.

Amendments to the Gambling Tax Act sought by Eesti 200 were approved by the Riigikogu in December 2025, but at the beginning of January it emerged that they contained an error, resulting in this year's remote gambling tax effectively being zero. The legislation was corrected in February.

In the state budget, the Ministry of Finance had projected that remote gambling tax revenue could reach €27 million this year. In the first months, revenue could have amounted to €4 million, according to the ministry, had there been no error in the law.

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