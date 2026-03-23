Official dismissed over faulty gambling tax legislation to contest the decision

A veteran official of the Riigikogu Chancellery, Piia Schults, who was dismissed over an error in the Gambling Tax Act and a comment given to a journalist, plans to challenge the dismissal in court.

"I will certainly challenge it. Unfortunately, this is ultimately a matter of values," Schults told ERR.

She said she is in contact with a lawyer who is preparing a course of action. She is more likely to go to court rather than turn to the labor dispute committee.

"I think this is quite an important case that could bring some legal clarity, as there has been a fair amount of confusion around it," Schults said.

The former adviser acknowledged that she would not have wanted to comment to journalists about her dismissal, but statements made publicly by Riigikogu Chancellery Director Antero Habicht prompted her to do so.

"Otherwise I wouldn't have wanted to do it, but there were claims there that simply were not correct," she added.

She thanked those who have expressed support for her following her dismissal. "People have written and called me, and I truly appreciate it. I think Estonians have their hearts in the right place," Schults said.

The dismissal came as a surprise to the long-serving official — no prior criticisms had been made of Schultz, who had worked at the Riigikogu Chancellery for more than 30 years.

"Every year, in my performance review summary, I have written that next year I want to do something a little better. I have been rewarded, including last year. I believe the management has been very satisfied with me," she said.

"This mistake was indeed terrible and I am very shaken by it, but this is the first such incident in my entire career. In fact, it's not a career but a mission — I have been an adviser to the Economic Affairs Committee for exactly 32 years," Schults said.

"I'm sitting here on top of boxes I haven't yet managed to unpack. It has been a very difficult period and I am very grateful to people. But I feel it is my duty to take this matter to court," she added.

The adviser was criticized upon dismissal for remarks made in an interview with Eesti Ekspress: "A law is not a poem or a newspaper article where it does not matter if a word is wrong. Time must be given for a law to be completed and mature. Otherwise, the potential damage can be very large."

Asked how much of a role the comment given to a journalist played in her dismissal compared to the legislative error, Schults said: "My understanding was that it played a very large role — it was probably the main thing. At first, that was the impression I got. Reputational damage was the main argument."

ERR pointed out that dismissing someone after giving an interview could also affect other officials' willingness to speak openly with journalists.

By going to court, Schults hopes to encourage her colleagues.

"I have to challenge this. Perhaps it will also encourage colleagues. You simply cannot treat a person this way. I will challenge this on behalf of all of them, thinking of my colleagues and Estonian society. I believe people have the right to know what is happening in the public sector. These are not separate containers — we all live here in small Estonia, in plain view of one another," she said.

On January 12, it emerged that a drafting error in the Gambling Tax Act amendments approved last December eliminated the taxation of online casinos for 2026. Due to the legislative flaw, the state will miss out on approximately €4 million in gambling tax revenue forecast for this year.

Chancellery head maintains official's dismissal was unavoidable

ERR sought to interview Chancellery Director Antero Habicht about the dismissal, but he declined to comment on the situation either on camera or by phone. He provided written responses instead.

"Taking all the circumstances into account, this was unavoidable and necessary; it was no longer possible to continue with a relationship based on trust. Based on current information, the official will turn to the courts to defend her rights and therefore we do not consider it possible to comment further publicly," he said in response to a question about whether the punishment for violating job duties was proportionate.

Asked whether this was Schults' first and only work-related issue or whether there had been previous problems and how any earlier issues had been resolved, including whether she had been warned or disciplined, Habicht said, "initiating formal proceedings is always a last resort. As a rule, problems are discussed confidentially and handled verbally. We do not comment on any prior mistakes in this case."

ERR also asked with whom the chancellery director discussed the possible dismissal.

"The proceedings were handled by the officials carrying them out. Disciplinary proceedings are conducted in accordance with the Civil Service Act, under which the official has the opportunity to provide explanations, submit objections, etc. Naturally, politicians also took an interest, but matters relating to the individual and details of the proceedings were not discussed with them. Members of the Riigikogu are not participants in such administrative proceedings," Habicht said.

The article was updated to add comments from Antero Habicht.

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