X!

Lauri Hussar re-elected as Riigikogu speaker

news
{{1774519860000 | amCalendar}}
Riigikogu speaker elections, with returned speaker Lauri Hussar at right, Thursday, March 26, 2026.
Riigikogu speaker elections, with returned speaker Lauri Hussar at right, Thursday, March 26, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
news

Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) has been re-elected President of the Riigikogu, with 52 votes in favor.

Later on Thursday, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) and Arvo Aller (EKRE) were also re-elected as deputy speakers, receiving 55 votes 40 votes respectively.

Hussar ran against opposition candidate Riina Sikkut (SDE), who won 41 votes at the 101-seat chamber.

Hussar's result was enough to be returned after the first secret ballot. There were seven invalid ballots.

The Reform-Eesti 200 coalition has a narrow majority of 52 Riigikogu seats versus the 49 held by opposition and independent MPs.

By party, Reform is by far the largest with 39 seats, followed by 14 for SDE, 13 held by Eesti 200 and 11 for Isamaa; then comes EKRE with 10 seats, and the Center Party with eight. There are six independent MPs.

While the two coalition parties put forward Kivimägi as deputy candidate, the four opposition parties, Isamaa, EKRE, Center and SDE, said ahead of the elections their deputy speaker candidate would be Aller. As noted, both were returned. It is standard for one of the deputy speakers to be from an opposition party.

The speaker and deputy speaker posts are significant for the upcoming presidential elections also, since Estonia's presidents are elected by the Riigikogu. If rounds of voting at the Riigikogu and the regional electoral college prove inconclusive, the Riigikogu's council of elders – consisting of the speaker and their two deputies plus the heads of the factions of each of the represented parties, currently six – have the final say in who will be head of state.

Lauri Hussar, 52, became Riigikogu speaker in April 2023 following the Riigikogu elections the preceding month. He was also Eesti 200 leader at the time. He stepped down from that position late on in the same year, citing a too heavy workload. Kristina Kallas returned as Eesti 200 chair.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include the election result for the two deputy speakers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Former EDF chief: Drone strikes like Auvere almost impossible to ward off in peacetime

17:13

Minister: Experts should not be appointed ERR supervisory board solely due to gender

16:48

3 Estonian MPs withdraw from statement supporting US-Israeli war effort

16:41

State officials: An unscheduled warning alert means a real threat imminent

16:11

Estonian food ninth most expensive in the European Union

15:59

Tallink to seek replacement for chartered Estonia–Sweden ferry

15:53

Supermarkets launch campaign to pressure government into lowering food VAT

15:32

Estonian skier bests Norwegian freestyle star Birk Ruud in Switzerland qualifiers

14:59

Thorough gene testing reveals Estonians' more-diverse-that-thought risk of cancer

14:18

Giant tapestry in Tallinn's Linnahall to be restored

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.03

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney Updated

25.03

Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

25.03

EDF commander: Estonian power plant was hit by attack or decoy drone

25.03

New Euroguard warship taking shape at Estonia's Baltic Workboats

25.03

Estonia's northeastern airspace closed after 'several' drones cross border

25.03

Tallinn investigating bus driver filmed using mobile phone on duty

25.03

Bright object passing over South Estonia's skies picked up by volunteer camera network

09:26

Defense Forces: Threat alert confusion result of 'human error'

10:21

Official: Threat notifications like Wednesday's mean people must be ready to seek shelter

25.03

Several dozen tankers anchored in Gulf of Finland after attacks on Russian ports

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo