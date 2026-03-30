Tartu developing Emajõgi open-air swimming beach amid residents' concerns

Residents in Tartu's Supilinn are concerned about the development of a new public swimming area on the Emajõgi River and say the area may lose some of its characteristic nature-oriented environment.

Construction of the public swimming area is set to begin in autumn after plans put forward two years ago were revised following residents' opposition to a 90-space parking lot.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Priit Humal (Isamaa) told Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news show: "We will redirect the stream that currently runs through the middle of the beach so that the water flowing from it, which may not always be clean, does not pose a risk to swimmers. We will reduce the algae that have taken over a large part of the beach area, making it difficult in many places to enter the water comfortably. We will make the beach more suitable for swimming."

Humal said it is important to keep the beach open to all residents of Tartu.

Instead of the previously planned large parking lot, there will now be only a seasonal parking area with 25 spaces, located on a ski trail that is unused in summer.

The current parking area will be adapted to include spaces for people with disabilities and bicycles, as well as seasonal catering.

The city will also create barbecue areas at the far end of the beach.

However, Supilinn residents and some members of Tartu's opposition say the development could lead to the loss of the natural environment, which they say is considered distinctive for Supilinn.

"In our view, this public swimming area should remain as natural as possible. The natural communities that have developed here should be preserved. Artificial elements should be added only minimally," said Supilinn resident Indrek Kuusk.

Supilinn resident and University of Tartu professor of animal ecology Tuul Sepp said the new plans are better, but a vision highlighting the space for children's sports, nature education, and outdoor play would be preferable.

"We have discussed this quite extensively with locals and also with city residents who come here from elsewhere, and in general people come here specifically in search of a more natural environment and the opportunity to be in nature close to the city. That is a distinct value that is appreciated in this place," she told Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The renovation of the beach area will cost nearly €900,000, one-third of which will come from the city budget and the rest from support funding. The renovated beach area is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

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