Kristina Kallas reelected Eesti 200 chairman

Junior coalition party Eesti 200 reelected Minister of Education Kristina Kallas as chair at its general assembly on Sunday at the Kultuurikatel in Tallinn.

Kallas received 58 votes, Margot Roose 36 votes, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna 22, and Marek Reinaas 21. The fewest votes went to Minister of Interior Igor Taro (9 votes) and Stig Rästa (4). A total of 65 ballots were cast, one of which was invalid.

Elected to the board were Margus Tsahkna, Margot Roose, Marek Reinaas, Kadri Tali, Tarmo Tamm, Toomas Uibo, Pille-Tsopp Pagan, Sander Udam, Glen Simson and Erich Kiviselg.

"This is the team that will take the party into the parliamentary elections. Eesti 200's goal in the elections is to form a liberal government in April 2027, and I believe this team will get the job done and deliver that result," Kallas said.

The party is currently polling below the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in the Riigikogu.

Kallas emphasized that Estonia faces choices in a new geopolitical reality where indecision is a greater risk than wrong decisions.

"The world once again belongs to power politics. This means that the rules are no longer certain and the future is difficult to predict. This is no longer a time when a small state can simply adapt, adopt the rules, and work to be successful. This is a time when Estonia must consciously choose its global position, its value-based direction, and its level of courage," she said.

The chairman said Estonia must belong to the core of a strong and capable Europe and contribute to closer cooperation with the Nordic countries.

"Our global position is a strong and prosperous Europe. Europe must become more unified and more capable of decision-making, and Estonia must act toward that goal. This means moving in some areas toward a more federal Europe — be it defense policy, energy security, or foreign policy," she stressed.

Kallas said Estonia must take five clear steps: implement artificial intelligence as a driver of economic growth, create a stable and predictable environment for businesses, invest in skills and education, bring talent to Estonia, and ensure clean and affordable energy.

Eesti 200 general assembly on March 29, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"The formula for Estonia's economic growth is a smarter workforce, better technology, and more freedom from state regulation," she emphasized.

Kallas warned against the spread of populism and misinformation, which undermine social cohesion and trust.

"We also have parties that are tempted to seek simple solutions, to tell people what they want to hear, using half-truths or even lies. Democracy does not collapse overnight, but it can be weakened a little every day. Eesti 200 must stand against this. Our role is not to be the most popular voice. Our role is to be a responsible voice," she said.

"This is our manifesto for Estonia and my manifesto for Eesti 200. I am ready to lead Estonia's ship with the tasks set out in this manifesto, and I ask for your mandate for myself and my team," Kallas added.

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