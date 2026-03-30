X!

MP to lose parliamentary immunity after justice minister's approval

News
MP Tõnis Mölder.
MP Tõnis Mölder. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Riigikogu member Tõnis Mölder will lose his parliamentary immunity so criminal proceedings against him can continue after Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise agreed with the Prosecutor's Office.

Last Thursday, the Prosecutor's Office sent the materials of the criminal case against Mölder to the chancellor along with a proposal for the Riigikogu to remove his immunity.

Mölder has been charged with two offenses: soliciting a bribe and agreeing to accept a bribe, and fraud as an official.

According to the suspicion, in November 2022, Mölder made a proposal through the Center Party to include a €25,000 operational subsidy in the 2023 state budget for the NGO Kõo Jahiselts. Before submitting the proposal, he allegedly reached an agreement with a representative of the association that, once the subsidy was paid out, he would receive at least €10,000 for himself.

The Prosecutor's Office also suspects that in November 2022, Mölder ordered 1,000 election campaign postcards bearing the Center Party's symbols and submitted the invoice for them to the Riigikogu Chancellery for reimbursement. In his application, he confirmed that the expense was related to his work in the Riigikogu, although he knew the materials were campaign materials that are not eligible for expense compensation.

Mölder is an independent politician. He was a member of the Centre Party from 2008 to 2023, before joining conservative Isamaa in 2023. He left the party in 2024, after he was declared a suspect in the criminal case

This is not the first time a member of the Riigikogu has lost their parliamentary immunity. It has been stripped from EKRE politicians Kert Kingo and Kalle Grünthal, as well as Reform member Kalle Laanet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Experts: Ust-Luga port smoke will not be dangerous if it reaches Estonia

17:36

Finance minister: Estonia will not slash excise duties on motor fuels

16:57

Meelis Oidsalu: There is something inherently disturbing about drone warfare

16:25

Estonia's issues €342 million worth of Treasury bills

15:55

PPA border guards return to Estonia after boat accident in Greece

15:33

Plant-based alternative foods might hide undiscovered dangers

14:55

MP to lose parliamentary immunity after justice minister's approval

14:41

Estonian hospital sends patient home with other peoples' health data

14:24

Foreign ministry: Quick end to Iran war unlikely

13:47

Expert: Homework keeping young people from hobbies

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.03

Poll: Nearly two-thirds of people in Estonia at least 'considering' leaving country

27.03

Nearly 40 shadow fleet tankers stuck in the Gulf of Finland

08:32

Police shoot dead armed man in Harju County

29.03

FM: Estonia denies claims Ukrainian drones used its airspace for attacks

28.03

Kaja Kallas confronts Rubio on Russia as tensions flare at G7 meeting

29.03

PPA launches migration advice English-language social media page

12:20

Estonian man and his three sons charged with human trafficking

09:20

Service providers in Estonia hike fees after global oil prices surge

25.03

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney

27.03

Estonian police authorized to bring down drones which fail to meet state regulations

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo