Prosecution presents MP Mölder's criminal case file to defense lawyers

In a criminal case involving independent MP Tõnis Mölder, the Prosecutor's Office has provided the defense with a case file containing materials gathered during pretrial proceedings. The defense lawyers are now expected to submit their requests.

"Once those are received and resolved, we can take the next procedural steps," Prosecutor's Office public relations adviser Allan Rajavee told ERR. "At this point, it's difficult to predict how long the aforementioned process will take."

Tõnis Mölder's name has come up in recent speculation, in connection with the fact that the incoming new Reform-Eesti 200 government coalition is seeking support for its narrow majority in the Riigikogu from among its unaffiliated MPs.

Mölder himself told ERR on Monday that he has not been affiliated with any party for the past year, and that his votes in the Riigikogu have been based on his own personal views regarding specific bills or proposals, regardless of whether they have come from the coalition or opposition.

"Another thing we have to take into account is that the next few years will be crucial for Estonia in terms of foreign policy and security policy, but also from an economic standpoint," he noted.

"This is my starting position — that no matter who is in the coalition, if the focus is on those three issues and the proposals are reasonable and help improve the everyday lives of Estonia's people, then of course I'm prepared to support those proposals," he explained.

The MP added that if a coalition agreement should come together and it appeals to him, he would be willing to support certain parts of it.

After ousting the Social Democrats (SDE) from the government on Monday, the Reform Party and Eesti 200 can count on 52 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, making the support of Mölder and perhaps a few other unaffiliated MPs crucial for the new ruling coalition.

In February 2024, Tõnis Mölder, a former member of the Center Party and, at the time, a member of Isamaa, was suspected of proposing the allocation of protection money — known as katuseraha, or literally "roof money," in Estonian — to Kõo Hunting Club during the 2023 state budget process in November 2022.

At the time, Mölder denied the suspicion and promised to defend his rights. Nonetheless, he decided to quit Isamaa, which he had joined after leaving the Center Party in fall 2023.

