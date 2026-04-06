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Medicum acquires Fertilitas, expands share in Estonia's private healthcare

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Medicum is a major player in Estonia's private healthcare system.
Medicum is a major player in Estonia's private healthcare system. Source: Anna Pavlenko/Raadio 4
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Medicum Group is acquiring AS Fertilitas, becoming the country's largest private partner for specialized care under the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF).

The move brings all nine Medicum and Fertilitas locations in Tallinn, Harju County and Tartu under one group while keeping them open for patients, the company announced Monday.

The combined workforce will exceed 700 employees, including Fertilitas' 180 staff and leadership, with locations including Central Tallinn, Lasnamäe, Viimsi, Mustamäe, Pelgulinn, Peetri, Maardu and Tartu.

Medicum brings 40 years of experience in specialized medical care, rehabilitation, diagnostic services, home nursing and dental care. Fertilitas has 33 years of experience in family-centered maternity care, IVF and surgical specialties including gynecology and otorhinolaryngology (ENT).

The merger also positions Medicum as EHIF's largest private partner for specialized medical care, offering diagnostic and treatment services across 18 medical specialties.

"In the long term, private healthcare providers that can invest in their teams, services and quality will remain sustainable," said Maarja Pärs, investment director at core Medicum shareholder Livonia Partners.

"A strong private sector gives patients more choices and plays an important role in the overall healthcare system," she added.

Cofinanced by SEB, the transaction will take effect once approved by the Competition Authority. Financial terms were not disclosed.

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