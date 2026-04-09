Pollster: Estonians' support for the green transition slipping

Support for the green transition has declined among Estonia's population, falling from 45 percent last September to 35 percent this March, according to a study commissioned by the Government Office and carried out by Emor.

When combining the responses "fully support" and "rather support," 35 percent of respondents supported carrying out the green transition in the March survey. Support for the green transition was higher among ethnic Estonian respondents (39 percent) than among respondents of other nationalities (26 percent).

Fifty-four percent said they do not support carrying out the green transition, while 11 percent were unable to state a position.

Support for the green transition has declined over the past six months. In a survey conducted last September, 45 percent of all respondents supported carrying out the green transition — including 50 percent of ethnic Estonians and 35 percent of respondents of other nationalities. In other words, support has decreased in both respondent groups.

Support for implementing the green transition in Estonia — time trend, corrected data All respondents Ethnic Estonians Other nationalities Support: Sep 2023: 58/55/49%. Mar 2026: 35/39/26% for all/Estonian/other groups. % of all respondents: "fully support" + "somewhat support". Source: AS Emor / Riigikantselei 2026

Effects of green transition unclear

The study commissioned by the Government Office also found that the number of people who say it is unclear to them what changes the green transition will bring to the economy and society more broadly has increased.

When combining the responses "rather unclear" and "not clear at all," 55 percent said it is not clear to them what changes the green transition will entail for the economy and wider society.

Forty-one percent said the changes are clear to them (combining "rather clear" and "fully clear"). This view was slightly more common among respondents of other nationalities (43 percent) than among ethnic Estonians (40 percent).

Over time, the share of people for whom the changes associated with the green transition are clear has decreased. While 41 percent held this view in the latest survey, the figure was 45 percent in September last year.

Biodiversity considered important

At the same time, the share of respondents who consider biodiversity important remains high. When combining the responses "completely agree" and "rather agree," 76 percent of respondents said biodiversity is important.

Fifty-two percent said they are able to explain why improving the state of biodiversity is necessary for society.

Biodiversity helps meadows withstand periods of drought. Source: Meelis Pärtel

Forty-three percent of respondents said biodiversity is under threat in Estonia. Nearly as many — 40 percent — held the opposite view. A notable share of respondents (17 percent) were unable to state a position.

The survey was conducted by Emor on behalf of the Government Office from March 16 to 23. A total of 1,637 people responded via web and telephone. The aim of the tracking survey was to map public attitudes on key societal issues. The Government Office has commissioned such surveys regularly since 2022.

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