X!

Pollster: Estonian consumers increasingly disinterested in green topics

News
Electric vehicle marketing.
Electric vehicle marketing. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A fresh trend study by Emor shows that Estonian consumers are placing less value year by year on companies' green mindset and the environmental friendliness of products and services.

"The increase is specifically in respondents expressing a 'rather not important' attitude. However, there has been no significant change in the share of consumers who strongly value a green mindset or who are clearly opposed to it," said Emor research expert Katrin Männaste.

Six out of ten people believe that making environmentally sustainable choices should primarily be the responsibility of companies, while only one in ten sees consumers as bearing the main responsibility.

Willingness to pay more for environmentally friendly products remains below two-thirds (63 percent) and most people are prepared to accept a price increase of up to 5 percent.

Supporters of slowing down or halting the green transition also outnumber those who would like to accelerate it or continue at the current pace. There is a clear generational divide in attitudes: while more than half of people under 35 support continuing at least at the current pace, only a quarter of those aged 50 and older do so.

Among local companies, the firms perceived as environmentally friendly by people in Estonia are largely the same as before. Emor mapped the most environmentally minded companies across four sectors: manufacturing, retail, ICT/finance/telecom/media and infrastructure. For example, among infrastructure companies, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) continues to be seen as the most environmentally friendly, followed by Ragn-Sells, Enefit, Tallinna Vesi, DPD and Elron.

Companies are still primarily judged as environmentally friendly based on their field of activity. However, open-ended responses indicate that consumers have noticed specific steps taken toward environmental sustainability. For manufacturers and retail companies, respondents highlighted environmentally friendly packaging and organic products; for service providers, a shift toward paperless transactions.

The online survey, conducted from February 19 to March 4, included 1,066 residents of Estonia aged 16 to 74. To identify the most environmentally friendly companies and brands, respondents were asked to select up to five in each sector from a predefined list. The selection was made from around 30 of the most well-known and highly regarded companies and brands in each field, based on findings from Emor's other studies evaluating brands and companies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:24

Foreign ministry: Quick end to Iran war unlikely

13:47

Expert: Homework keeping young people from hobbies

13:29

Prime minister: Estonia is developing multilayered air defense

13:00

SDE leader: Social Democrats or Isamaa to form the next government

12:20

Estonian man and his three sons charged with human trafficking

11:55

Rescue Board tackles over 130 fires due to dry spring weather

11:33

Air Force: Ukrainian drones stray into other countries due to countermeasures or faults

10:55

Tartu developing Emajõgi open-air swimming beach amid residents' concerns

10:25

Kristina Kallas reelected Eesti 200 chairman

09:58

Pollster: Estonian consumers increasingly disinterested in green topics

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.03

Poll: Nearly two-thirds of people in Estonia at least 'considering' leaving country

27.03

Nearly 40 shadow fleet tankers stuck in the Gulf of Finland

29.03

FM: Estonia denies claims Ukrainian drones used its airspace for attacks

29.03

PPA launches migration advice English-language social media page

28.03

Kaja Kallas confronts Rubio on Russia as tensions flare at G7 meeting

25.03

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney

08:32

Police shoot dead armed man in Harju County

28.03

Smoke from Russia's Ust-Luga port fire visible from Narva

27.03

Estonian police authorized to bring down drones which fail to meet state regulations

09:20

Service providers in Estonia hike fees after global oil prices surge

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo