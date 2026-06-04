X!

Estonia appoints new US ambassador

News
Hannes Hanso.
Hannes Hanso. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Alar Karis has appointed Estonia's current ambassador to China, Hannes Hanso, as the next ambassador to the United States.

Hanso has served as Estonia's ambassador to China since 2022, based in Beijing, and is also accredited to Vietnam, Mongolia and Thailand.

He will take up the post in Washington later this year.

From 2009 to 2019, Hanso was a member of the Social Democratic Party. During that period, he served as defense minister from 2015 to 2016 and as a member of the Riigikogu from 2016 to 2019. In 2019, he also briefly served as a member of the European Parliament.

Estonia's ambassador to the United States since 2021 has been Kristjan Prikk, who will become Estonia's new ambassador to NATO later this year.

Gert Auväärt will become Estonia's new ambassador to Canada, based in Ottawa. Margus Rava will leave the post.

Minna-Liina Lind will become ambassador to the Holy See, based in Tallinn. Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk will leave the post.

Piret Urb will become Estonia's ambassador to Albania, based in Athens. Karin Rannu will leave the post.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Urmet Kook

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Manufacturing output in Estonia fell in April for 3rd consecutive month

17:14

Charity dog walking event organizer: Pet owners increasingly having trouble

16:26

Estonia's Ministry of Finance to restrict access to beneficial owners data

15:52

Labor Inspectorate softens stance on youth serving alcohol

15:40

EKRE leader downplays poll slump, targets strong showing ahead of Estonia vote

15:20

Estonia's art auction market defined by steady demand, several key artists

14:57

Pärnu kids brush up on water safety ahead of summer on the coast

14:43

Revamped Tour of Estonia cycling race starts Thursday

14:36

Number of people on special care home waiting lists in Estonia doubles in 6 years

14:13

Teachers of Estonia's state schools to earn more than their municipal colleagues

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.06

Air threat alert: No drones detected in Estonia's airspace, EDF says Updated

07:38

Estonian police withhold location of previously missing child from mother Updated

03.06

Rail Baltica main line more than twice as expensive in Latvia than in Estonia

12:40

'Schengen door needs closing more tightly:' 11 countries call for Russian visa restrictions

03.06

Eesti app can now be used for police identity checks

02.06

Parents, rental firms face fines under new youth e-scooter bill

03.06

Study: Dependence on foreign links could paralyze Estonian financial sector

03.06

Gallery: Estonia's largest public timber building set for fall 2026 completion

03.06

Tallinn Airport sets new passenger record

03.06

Marja-Liisa Veiser: We should not be ashamed of the Estonian flag

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo