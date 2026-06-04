Estonia appoints new US ambassador

President Alar Karis has appointed Estonia's current ambassador to China, Hannes Hanso, as the next ambassador to the United States.

Hanso has served as Estonia's ambassador to China since 2022, based in Beijing, and is also accredited to Vietnam, Mongolia and Thailand.

He will take up the post in Washington later this year.

From 2009 to 2019, Hanso was a member of the Social Democratic Party. During that period, he served as defense minister from 2015 to 2016 and as a member of the Riigikogu from 2016 to 2019. In 2019, he also briefly served as a member of the European Parliament.

Estonia's ambassador to the United States since 2021 has been Kristjan Prikk, who will become Estonia's new ambassador to NATO later this year.

Gert Auväärt will become Estonia's new ambassador to Canada, based in Ottawa. Margus Rava will leave the post.

Minna-Liina Lind will become ambassador to the Holy See, based in Tallinn. Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk will leave the post.

Piret Urb will become Estonia's ambassador to Albania, based in Athens. Karin Rannu will leave the post.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!