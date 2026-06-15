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Estonian owners sell major bus company to a Nordic-based fund

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A Hansabuss route bus at Tartu Bus Station.
A Hansabuss route bus at Tartu Bus Station. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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Tallinn-based private investment firm Hansa Grupp has agreed to sell Hansabuss, the Baltic States' largest privately owned public bus operator with more than 500 vehicles and about 800 employees, to CapMan Nordic Infrastructure II.

All current Hansabuss employees will continue in their existing positions after the transaction is completed. The deal will not affect Hansabuss's existing customers or the services it provides, the companies said.

Founded in 1995, Hansabuss operates in Estonia and Latvia, offering public transport, charter services, school transport, employee transport, and international transport services.

"Having successfully built Hansabuss into the largest privately owned public bus operator in the Baltics over more than 30 years, this is the right time for Hansa Grupp to carry out the transaction and bring in a strong and experienced new owner for our bus transport business, as we focus on our other existing activities in the Baltics and internationally," said Hansa Grupp founder Neeme Tammis.

From July, Hansabuss will discontinue its commercial routes between Viljandi–Tallinn and Viljandi–Tartu.

In addition to bus transportation, Hansa Grupp's current business areas include vehicle rental and full-service leasing, commercial vehicle sales and after-sales services, real estate development, and financial investments.

CapMan Infra's investment will support the next phase of Hansabuss's growth, as the company plans to invest in low-emission and electric transport, as well as in developing its operations, said CapMan Infra partner Eero Hautaniemi.

CapMan is a Nordic alternative investment manager with €7.2 billion in assets under management.

CapMan Infra has significant experience in the public transport sector through investments in Finland's largest bus company, Koiviston Auto, and Norwegian ferry operator Norled.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approval from the Estonian Competition Authority. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

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