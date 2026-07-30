Report says Estonia's working life could stretch to 45 years as lifespans rise

Eurostat projects that Estonians could live to 85 within the next 50 years, pushing average working life toward 45 years — a shift that would force people to relearn skills or even change careers multiple times, according to a new report from the Foresight Center.

Eneli Kindsiko, an expert at the Foresight Center, says that as life expectancy increases, working life inevitably becomes longer, and education obtained in youth is no longer sufficient for an entire career.

"You cannot expect education received in youth to provide knowledge for the next 40–50 years of work. Yet many people stop learning already in middle age. Today, all of Europe faces the question of how to ensure lifelong learning in an aging society," Kindsiko said.

Currently, Estonia's expected working life is 41.5 years. The report's authors argue that in the future, Estonia will need a continuous learning system that allows people to regularly upgrade skills, retrain and change professional direction throughout a nearly 45‑year career.

Eneli Kindsiko. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

According to the forecast by Statistics Estonia, by 2050, people aged over 65 will make up 27% of the Estonian population, compared to 20% currently.

The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2030, 39% of today's key skills will become outdated, and 59 out of every 100 employees will need additional training.

Although Estonia exceeds the EU average in adult participation in learning, most learners are 25–49 years old, predominantly women with higher education.

Adults with low education levels, people with reduced work ability and older men participate in training the least.

The report notes that later‑career learning opportunities depend heavily on employer support, access to training programs and personal motivation.

The OECD considers mid‑career the most challenging period: balancing work and family responsibilities makes learning difficult, even though the labor market demands constant skill renewal. As retirement approaches, the risk of losing connection with the labor market and social life increases.

These findings align with PIAAC (Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies) adult‑skills data, which show the highest skill levels among people aged 26–35, followed by a gradual decline. After age 55, participation in additional training drops sharply: only about 10% of people aged 55–64 engage in upskilling.

The report "Lengthening Working Life and Lifelong Learning" was prepared as part of a study on the development of Estonia's lifelong learning system through 2050. The Foresight Center at the Riigikogu analyzes long‑term social and economic trends and prepares development forecasts for the country.

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