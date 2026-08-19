Forest report warns Estonia is cutting trees faster than they can regrow

A forest inventory published by the Estonian Environment Agency shows that Estonia's forests are not recovering fast enough. The sector also lacks consensus on how much forest should be protected and how much should be harvested.

According to the 2026 statistical forest inventory, Estonia's forest area has increased slightly and forest reserves have stabilized. Environment Agency director Taimar Ala noted, however, that forests are being cut faster than they can grow back.

"In managed forests, harvest volumes have exceeded net growth for about seven to eight years. The more we cut today, the sooner the moment arrives when harvest volumes will fall," Ala said.

Taimar Ala Autor/allikas: Arp Müller/ERR

Ala said species‑rich forests are increasing, but pines and spruces are declining because clear‑cut conifer areas usually grow back as deciduous forests. Conifer forests therefore require especially careful management.

"When money has been taken out of the forest, some of it must be put back. Forest management activities are very necessary here," Ala said.

Hardo Becker, head of forestry at the Estonian Forest and Wood Industries Association, does not see the timber industry as responsible for the decline in spruces and pines. He blames unfavorable weather and pests.

"The fact that species composition varies to some extent — whether due to a forest owner's decisions or climate change — is actually quite expected for the wood industry. We should focus more on growing more cubic meters per hectare in the future," Becker said.

Eliisa Pass. Source: ELF

Estonian Fund for Nature forest expert Eliisa Pass said conifers have decreased because of excessive logging.

"The government should work to reduce harvest volumes, and that requires changing various logging rules in our laws. For example, tree felling ages should be raised, especially for conifers, which have been heavily overcut," Pass said.

Becker does not consider reducing harvest volumes necessary. He said the real limitation for the timber industry is that non‑managed forest makes up one‑fifth of Estonia's forest land — the third‑highest share in Europe.

"When a large amount of wood has been taken out of use and placed under protection in Estonia, that has been a government decision," Becker said.

Hardo Becker Autor/allikas: Paul Meiesaar

Ala said that although no major changes have occurred compared with previous years, increasing harvest volumes would not be sustainable.

"There is no overnight disappearance of opportunities, but it is clear that it is not wise to live at the expense of the future," Ala said.

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