Latvian, Lithuanian Luminor banks to be merged with Estonian Luminor ({{commentsTotal}})

Luminor Bank in Estonia.
Luminor Bank in Estonia. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
The Latvian and Lithuanian Luminor banks will be merged with the Estonian Luminor Bank, according to a statement published in Latvia's official government gazette Latvijas Vēstnesis.

In the course of the merger process, the Luminor banks operating in Latvia and Lithuania will hand over their assets to Estonia's Luminor Bank and will be closed without a liquidation process.

Following the merger, Estonia's Luminor Bank will operate in Latvia and Lithuania with branches that will be established before the merger is complete.

According to the merger agreement available on the business database Firmas.lv, as a result of the merger, share capital of Estonia's Luminor Bank will be increased to €18.7 million. The share capital will comprise 1.87 million shares with a face value of €10 per share. The bank's share capital currently totals €9.4 million.

Launching operations in October 2017, Luminor was established by a merger of Nordea and DNB's Baltic operations. The sole owner of Luminor Bank is Swedish Luminor Group.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

