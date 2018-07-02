news

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Luminor headquarters in Tallinn.
Luminor headquarters in Tallinn. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
Business

Luminor has the ECB's approval for the cross-border merger of Luminor in the Baltic states. The merger will bring together the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian former branches of Nordea and DNB, and the legal change is expected to take place on 2 January 2019.

On 29 March Luminor's Baltic branches signed a cross-border merger agreement, and the ECB confirmed in May that branches under the new name may be set up in Latvia and Lithuania and take up banking activities, Luminor announced in a press release on Monday.

Now that the final approval of the ECB has been given, Luminor will proceed with the implementation of the legal change, effectively creating a new Baltic bank in the ownership of Swedish Luminor Group.

The bank said in its press release that its daily operations as well as customer service will continue to operate as usual. Other developments, including changes related to the bank's products and services will be communicated separately, the statement read.

Luminor goes back to a merger of Nordea and DNB's Baltic branches in October 2017. There are plans to take the new bank to the stock exchange as well.

As chairman of Luminor's board of directors, Erkki Raasuke said after the bank was signed into existence last year, Luminor is simpler but with a more specific focus than its predecessors. It will resemble Nordea in its corporate banking and DNB in its personal banking, drawing on the respective strengths of each predecessor bank, Raasuke added.

Luminor is the third largest financial service provider in the Baltics. Its holdings account for 16% and and loans 23% of their respective markets. The merger of the two banks' Baltic operations is creating a customer base of 1.3 million people.

As of late 2017, Luminor's holdings are worth a total of €9 billion.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

bankingluminordnbnordea


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
01.07

Recently introduced dental benefits proving to be popular

01.07

Experts: New EU migrant deal not to bring any greater change for Estonia

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

30.06

Paet: Melville resignation shows extent of Trump's destructive influence

30.06

Man injured in shooting outside Tallinn bar

30.06

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia resigns over Trump anti-Europe rants

30.06

Public transport free in 11 counties starting 1 July

29.06

Fire at Ragn-Sells Tallinn waste fuel production plant

FEATURE
Jean-Claude Juncker and Jüri Ratas.

"It's the rules, stupid!": Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

The European Union is currently in the early stages of its negotiations about the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the 2021-2027 period. Though funding may be received through new priorities, co-financing rules are a source of worry for the Baltic states, and especially to Estonia.

BUSINESS
10:18

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

09:31

May industrial production increases year on year

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

29.06

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

29.06

Tallinna Sadam signs agreement to build logistics complex in Muuga Harbour

29.06

Retail turnover increases in May

28.06

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

28.06

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
2019 Riigikogu Election
MORE FEATURES
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:27

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

17:15

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

16:19

Justice minister recommends Tallinn use anti-corruption ISO standard

14:32

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

12:49

Police scenario: Arrival of 3,000 migrants would cause state of emergency

11:51

Kaljulaid in Paris: Social contract between state, citizen needs new ideas

10:18

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

09:56

"It's the rules, stupid!": Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

09:31

May industrial production increases year on year

08:23

Free county bus lines introduced, change causes confusion

01.07

Recently introduced dental benefits proving to be popular

01.07

Experts: New EU migrant deal not to bring any greater change for Estonia

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

30.06

Paet: Melville resignation shows extent of Trump's destructive influence

30.06

Man injured in shooting outside Tallinn bar

30.06

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia resigns over Trump anti-Europe rants

30.06

Public transport free in 11 counties starting 1 July

29.06

Fire at Ragn-Sells Tallinn waste fuel production plant

29.06

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

29.06

Tallinna Sadam signs agreement to build logistics complex in Muuga Harbour

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: