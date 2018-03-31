news

48th Estonian Cultural Days underway in New York ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Seto singers in New York for the 48th annual Estonian Cultural Days. March 2018.
Seto singers in New York for the 48th annual Estonian Cultural Days. March 2018. Source: (Estonian Cultural Days in New York/Facebook)
Culture

The 48th annual Estonian Cultural Days in New York kicked off in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday. While the event formally ends on Saturday, in honor of the Estonian centennial, the weekend will be capped off by the Estonian Centennial Gala NYC on Saturday evening and the Esto-Atlantis Concert at Lincoln Center on Sunday afternoon.

This year's edition of the Estonian Cultural Days in New York is part of a series of events being held through April 1 in association with the Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters, the Consulate General of Estonia in New York and the New York Estonian Educational Society (NYEHS).

The program for this year's festival includes an exhibition on Canada's Forest University (Metsaülikool), "50 Years Young," folk music performances by Seto group Siidisõsarõ and the duo Malva ja Priks, as well as screenings of the documentary film "Those Who Dare" and short film "Raising the Flag."

For the first time ever, a public discussion and forum on the future of Estonia, featuring four guest speakers, will be included in the festival program.

On Saturday evening, the Estonian Centennial Gala NYC will take place at the JW Marriott Essex House New York.

"The gala is an opportunity for Estonians, irrespective of place of birth, who cherish their homeland and culture, to join together with friends and family to celebrate this milestone," organizers say on the event's website.

On Sunday afternoon, the Esto-Atlantis Choir will perform pieces by Estonian composers at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in a concert entitled "Esto-Atlantis Concert: A Centennial Celebration of Independence in a Singing Nation."

The multinational joint choir is composed of performers from the New York Estonian Mixed Choir (New York), the Mixed Choir of Estonia Society (Tallinn), Kraftkällan (Stockholm), Estonia Choir (Toronto), Toronto Estonian Academic Mixed Choir Ööbik (Toronto), Toronto Estonian Male Choir (Toronto) and children's choir Laulurõõm (U.S. East Coast).

-

For more information about and updates regarding the Estonian Cultural Days in New York, check out the event's homepage and Facebook page.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS, ERR

new yorkeventsestonian diaspora


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
30.03

State to carry out cost and socioeconomic analyses for Saaremaa bridge

29.03

Unvaccinated child in Viimsi diagnosed with measles following overseas trip

29.03

Estonia imposes entry ban on individuals on Magnitsky List

29.03

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

29.03

Declaration supporting Baltic security to be adopted at meeting with Trump

29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

BUSINESS
30.03

State to carry out cost and socioeconomic analyses for Saaremaa bridge

29.03

Latvian, Lithuanian Luminor banks to be merged with Estonian Luminor

29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

28.03

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

27.03

Mihkelson slams Estonian decision to skip Dubai Expo

27.03

Swedbank leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

German logistics company HHLA buying Estonian Transiidikeskuse AS

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
31.03

48th Estonian Cultural Days underway in New York

31.03

In tit-for-tat response, Moscow expels Estonian defense attaché

31.03

Feature: Ruussaar in Eastern Ukraine, Part 4 | Corruption

31.03

First new automatic firearms to be delivered to Estonia by early 2019

30.03

State to give Port of Tallinn seven properties

30.03

Statistics Estonia to become national data agency

30.03

No lawsuits against Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017

30.03

VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars

30.03

Rescue Board dismisses 12 over insufficient language skills

30.03

State to carry out cost and socioeconomic analyses for Saaremaa bridge

29.03

Unvaccinated child in Viimsi diagnosed with measles following overseas trip

29.03

Estonia imposes entry ban on individuals on Magnitsky List

29.03

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

29.03

Latvian, Lithuanian Luminor banks to be merged with Estonian Luminor

29.03

Declaration supporting Baltic security to be adopted at meeting with Trump

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: