48th Estonian Cultural Days underway in New York

The 48th annual Estonian Cultural Days in New York kicked off in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday. While the event formally ends on Saturday, in honor of the Estonian centennial, the weekend will be capped off by the Estonian Centennial Gala NYC on Saturday evening and the Esto-Atlantis Concert at Lincoln Center on Sunday afternoon.

This year's edition of the Estonian Cultural Days in New York is part of a series of events being held through April 1 in association with the Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters, the Consulate General of Estonia in New York and the New York Estonian Educational Society (NYEHS).

The program for this year's festival includes an exhibition on Canada's Forest University (Metsaülikool), "50 Years Young," folk music performances by Seto group Siidisõsarõ and the duo Malva ja Priks, as well as screenings of the documentary film "Those Who Dare" and short film "Raising the Flag."

For the first time ever, a public discussion and forum on the future of Estonia, featuring four guest speakers, will be included in the festival program.

On Saturday evening, the Estonian Centennial Gala NYC will take place at the JW Marriott Essex House New York.

"The gala is an opportunity for Estonians, irrespective of place of birth, who cherish their homeland and culture, to join together with friends and family to celebrate this milestone," organizers say on the event's website.

On Sunday afternoon, the Esto-Atlantis Choir will perform pieces by Estonian composers at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in a concert entitled "Esto-Atlantis Concert: A Centennial Celebration of Independence in a Singing Nation."

The multinational joint choir is composed of performers from the New York Estonian Mixed Choir (New York), the Mixed Choir of Estonia Society (Tallinn), Kraftkällan (Stockholm), Estonia Choir (Toronto), Toronto Estonian Academic Mixed Choir Ööbik (Toronto), Toronto Estonian Male Choir (Toronto) and children's choir Laulurõõm (U.S. East Coast).

For more information about and updates regarding the Estonian Cultural Days in New York, check out the event's homepage and Facebook page.