news

Paper: Channel to Hiiumaa deep enough for ferries even at low water levels ({{commentsTotal}})

news
Piret, one of the ferries operating the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route.
Piret, one of the ferries operating the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Daily Õhtuleht wrote on Wednesday that according to the measurements of OÜ Meremõõdukeskus, a local company specializing in maritime measuring, the depth of the Rukki shipping channel between the Estonian mainland and the island of Hiiumaa would have sufficed for ferry traffic even at the time water levels were very low.

According to the company, the depth of the channel on the ferry route from Ruhküla on the mainland to Heltermaa on Hiiumaa is 5 meters, which is enough for the ferry service to the island to continue even when the water level is very low.

The implication here is that while ferry operations were interrupted and reorganized on several occasions earlier this year, in actual fact the water would have been deep enough and the changes made to the schedule unnecessary.

The company has forwarded its measurements to the Estonian Maritime Administration (VTA) as well, though the latter so far hasn't published them.

As VTA advisor Priit Põiklik explained to ERR on Tuesday, they don't have data for all of the shipping channel, which means that "it wouldn't currently be reasonable to comment" what the minimal necessary depth of the Rukki channel would have to be.

The managing director of Meremõõdukeskus, Peeter Ude, explained to Õhtuleht that the equipment they use for their measurements is state-of-the-art. "I can't tell you today that the depth is really exactly 5.0 [meters]. Could be it's 4.9, or 5.1. But our equipment is aligned with the Amsterdam Ordnance Datum, and it's among the most up-to-date in Estonia, so a big measurement error isn't possible," Ude said.

Ude added that they didn't measure the depth across all of the shipping channel, but one of the most critical points, where the depth according to VTA is no more than 4.7 meters. Meremõõdukeskus found that the channel is actually 5 meters deep at that specific point.

VTA is planning to conduct measurements of its own as soon as the sea ice allows it. Dredging works in the channel could be taken up in August this year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ferrieshiiumaaestonian maritime administrationrukki channel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

10.04

American ambassador to ERR: Sanctions against Russia have been effective

09.04

NIHD signs deal to buy two needle exchange vans

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

09.04

PISA 2018 testing period begins in Estonian schools

09.04

Jesse: Only journalists have talked to me about taking over as minister

BUSINESS
11:45

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

10:07

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

10.04

EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

10.04

February exports up 15, imports 13 percent on year

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

09.04

Estonia issues three large investor residence permits in 2017

09.04

Delay in bringing new vessel to route, says Linda Line

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

According to Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, his party believes that the 2019 state budget should include a real surplus. One of the party's priorities is also wage increases for internal security, police and rescue workers.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:15

Driver of van that broke through ice killing four was heavily drunk

16:52

Gallery: Winner of Red Terror Museum design competition announced

16:05

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

15:18

US Senate congratulates Baltic states on 100th anniversary of independence

14:37

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

13:41

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

12:43

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11:45

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

10:42

Many paintings in public buildings not officially on record

10:07

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

09:09

Paper: Channel to Hiiumaa deep enough for ferries even at low water levels

08:40

Valga Hospital to close maternity ward as of July 1

10.04

Estonia may see more new e-residents in 2018 than previous years combined

10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

10.04

EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

10.04

February exports up 15, imports 13 percent on year

10.04

American ambassador to ERR: Sanctions against Russia have been effective

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: