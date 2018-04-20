news

Fox retracts requirement to use Russian guidelines for Baltic translations ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Fox Entertainment Group's channel Fox News.
Fox Entertainment Group's channel Fox News. Source: AP/Scanpix
News

Fox television station has retracted its requirement to translate the station's original programming broadcast in the Baltic states according to guidelines developed in Russia, commercial television channel TV3 reported on Thursday.

The guidelines were retracted on Wednesday night before translators had begun using them, TV3 said.

Igors Djačenko, the Latvian head of translation services provider SDI Media, told TV3 that the company did not forward the guidelines to its translators, adding that Fox had retracted the requirement to use them.

SDI Media is not the only company to provide translation services for Fox programs, however, so the possibility remains that some other translators are following the Russian guidelines, according to the TV3 report.

BNS reported on Wednesday that Fox's original content was translated for Baltic audiences according to guidelines that had been developed in Russia and required glossing over certain topics considered sensitive by Russian censors.

The Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) said they had received a complaint from a viewer about the matter who noted that the translations of some Fox programs were inadequate; the council noted that this was the first they had heard of such translation guidelines.

NEPLP spokesperson Kalvis Gavars told BNS that Fox is a TV channel under Spanish jurisdiction and its programs are rebroadcast in Latvian territory, which means that translation issues must be addressed between the holder of the programs' rights and the translators. He added, however, that the quality of the translations is outside the NEPLP's area of competence.

Translators instructed to soften Russia-related language

According to a letter to the translators of Fox programs that was obtained by BNS, the translators were required to follow Russian subtitling guidelines which require the glossing over or "softening" of content concerning accidents, same-sex relationships, "anti-Russian propaganda," narcotics, extremist activities and suicides.

For instance, the translators were instructed to "soften" all negative language concerning the Russian military and space program and policies of the Russian president and government, while positive messages about same-sex relationships had to be generalized enough so they could be attributed to relationships of any kind.

The authors of the letter admitted that such an approach to translation could not be considered good practice, but said that Fox content comes to the Baltic states via Russia, which is why the subtitles had to be in line with Russian law.

"Of course, such softening of language can be seen as controversial and may not be in line with common practice, but it is required by law," the letter to the translators stated.

Anda Rožukalne, a media expert and associate professor at Riga Stradiņš University (RSU), said that Russia uses any channels and tools, including translation, to distort information wherever it can.

She admitted, however, that under current regulations, the NEPLP is unable to reverse an intermediary's requirements regarding the TV channel's content.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

russiaforeign mediarussian propagandafoxcensorship


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
19.04

Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Cornelius dies at 93

19.04

110 overdose deaths registered in Estonia in 2017

19.04

April party ratings: Social Democrats near, IRL below election threshold

19.04

TTÜ cybersecurity center director: Estonia needs more specialists

19.04

Survey: 10 percent of Estonian residents travel specifically to buy booze

18.04

Court rules to continue Port of Tallinn bribery case

18.04

Estonian MEP Paet emphasizes need for sanctions on North Korea

18.04

Russia to move floating nuclear power plant Lomonosov through Baltic Sea

BUSINESS
11:29

March industrial producer price index up 2.9 percent on year

10:27

Construction price index continues moderate increase

09:55

President nominates Laar for Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

19.04

Tartu to take Estonia to court over pulp mill plan

19.04

Tallinn Airport working to increase number of direct flights

19.04

Elron's March ticket revenue grows 15 percent to €1.2 million

19.04

Estonia to take out €159 million in dividends from state companies

19.04

TTÜ cybersecurity center director: Estonia needs more specialists

Opinion
16.04

Opinion digest: Kaja Kallas' speech to Reform Party delegates

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for junior coalition partners IRL and the SDE hovers around the election threshold.

April party ratings: Social Democrats near, IRL below election threshold

While Kaja Kallas takes the helm of the opposition Reform Party just as it reaches the highest level of support it has seen in years, support for junior coalition partners the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) has dropped to just above and below the five-percent election threshold, respectively. 

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:34

Estonian documentary 'Kerro 40' goes global

16:23

More than 15,000 troops to participate in largest Siil exercise yet

15:25

Fox retracts requirement to use Russian guidelines for Baltic translations

14:17

Corporate debt down, household debt up in 2017

13:14

Finnair to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland this winter

12:08

Tallinn's first public smoke sauna to open this winter

11:29

March industrial producer price index up 2.9 percent on year

10:27

Construction price index continues moderate increase

09:55

President nominates Laar for Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

08:52

Stoltenberg: NATO not planning to increase military presence in Baltics

19.04

Estonia opens honorary consul office in Leeds

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

19.04

Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Cornelius dies at 93

19.04

Tartu to take Estonia to court over pulp mill plan

19.04

Tallinn Airport working to increase number of direct flights

19.04

Elron's March ticket revenue grows 15 percent to €1.2 million

19.04

Estonia to take out €159 million in dividends from state companies

19.04

110 overdose deaths registered in Estonia in 2017

19.04

April party ratings: Social Democrats near, IRL below election threshold

19.04

TTÜ cybersecurity center director: Estonia needs more specialists

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: