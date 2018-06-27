news

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

Enefit Green, the renewable energy subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, signed an agreement with the Finnish state-owned Metsähallitus that grants the Estonian company the opportunity to develop a wind farm in Tolpanvaara, North Ostrobothnia, for an investment of €100-150 million.

According to Aavo Kärmas, CEO of Enefit Green, the business is constantly seeking opportunities to grow its renewable energy portfolio in the Baltic Sea countries where Eesti Energia, known as Enefit Group internationally, is already operating. This March, Enefit Group began selling electricity to household customers on the Finnish market, but the goal is to begin producing renewable energy in Finland too, according to a company press release.

"One of the opportunities we see is the development of the Tolpanvaara wind farm," Kärmas explained. "According to the agreement, Enefit Green will invest in the Tolpanvaara development project, when the Partial Master Plan is successfully approved in the next year and a half. When Enefit Green reaches the wind farm investment decision, the potential investment will be in the range of €100-150 million.

"Metsähallitus is internationally known for its wind power projects," said Tuomas Hallenberg, director of Metsähallitus' Property Development Unit. "We are very happy to have found a company that is ready to implement our project."

The planned wind farm is located in a relatively remote place with good wind conditions, in a forest area that belongs to the Finnish company. The precise cost and capacity of the wind farm will become clear after the procurements have been carried out, but the expected capacity is approximately 100 MW.

"Metsähallitus wants to be a vanguard of responsible activities and to promote the achievement of the government's climate and energy goals," said Hallenberg. "There are currently 91 wind power stations operating on Finland's state-owned land, and the energy that they produce corresponds to the power consumption of roughly 45,000 electrically heated houses. Tolpanvaara would be a good addition to this."

Finnish state-owned Metsähallitus is tasked with setting aside and refining state-owned areas under its control to make them suitable for wind power activities. Metsähallitus grants the right to build wind power plants on the basis of reservation and right of use agreements; the company itself does not own the power plants.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eesti energiafinlandenefit greenmetsähallitus


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
26.06

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

26.06

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

26.06

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

26.06

Former political prisoner Tiit Madisson included on Russian blacklist

26.06

Ruhnu business-owner: Ferry service disruption quite the blow

26.06

Estonia joins Macron's European Intervention Initiative

25.06

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

25.06

Ruhnu only accessible via Saaremaa as broken down ferry undergoes repairs

BUSINESS
12:01

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

09:49

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

26.06

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

26.06

Bank of Estonia sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5%

26.06

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

25.06

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

25.06

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:46

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm

13:43

May electricity production up 30% on year

12:48

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

12:01

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

11:42

Defence Ministry official: Long way to go integrating allies in cyber field

10:37

Mikser in Copenhagen for Ukraine Reform Conference

09:49

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

08:53

Boroditš: Not planning on joining Centre Party

26.06

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass

26.06

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

26.06

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

26.06

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

26.06

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

26.06

Bank of Estonia sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5%

26.06

Former political prisoner Tiit Madisson included on Russian blacklist

26.06

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

26.06

Ruhnu business-owner: Ferry service disruption quite the blow

26.06

Estonia joins Macron's European Intervention Initiative

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: