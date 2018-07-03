Number of Eesti Energia Green Energy users triples in eighteen months

According to data from Eesti Energia, the Estonian state-owned energy provider, as at June 2018 the number of Green Energy contracts agreed with customers has more than tripled since January 2017.

The total number of Green Energy customers with Eesti Energia currently stands at 12,636, it is reported.

Eesti Energia customers have the option to agree guaranteed renewable energy-only contracts with the company, and can change their existing contracts if they wish.

"By purchasing Green Energy, our customers affect the development of electricity production, so that the environment is better protected and existing natural resources are used in a best available way,'' according to Jaak Jõgi, the head of Eesti Energia's energy sales on the Estonian energy market,

''The use of Green Energy is a rising trend. The number of customers that chose Green Energy had increased significantly in 2017, when more than 7,000 new contracts were concluded during the year. In the first six months of this year, the number of Green Energy contracts in Eesti Energia continued to grow, with nearly 2,000 new customers added within a half of a year,'' Mr. Jõgi went on.

Both business and private customers

Such Green Energy contracts can also be concluded with commerical customers, and close to 600 such users have to date done just that, both small to medium-size businesses as well as larger companies, according to Eesti Energia. Commercial customers are entitled to use the Green Energy trademark in their marketing if they so desire.

''Choosing Green Energy supports the growth of the share of renewable energy in power generation," Mr. Jõgi concluded.

Enefit Green, the renewables wing of Eesti Energia, generates energy primarily from solar, wind, biomass and hydroelectric power.

Green energy continues to grow

Enefit Green acquired Estonian renewables company Nelja Energia in May in the third biggest commercial acquisition in independent Estonian history. This includes the operation of wind turbines at the Paldiski wind farm in northwest Estonia, and the company is also poised to construct a windfarm at Tolpanvaara in Finland.

The strategic goal of Eesti Energia is to produce 40% of electricity from renewable and alternative sources by 2022, it is reported.