news

Number of Eesti Energia Green Energy users triples in eighteen months ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Andrew Whyte
Eesti Energia logo.
Eesti Energia logo. Source: ERR
News

According to data from Eesti Energia, the Estonian state-owned energy provider, as at June 2018 the number of Green Energy contracts agreed with customers has more than tripled since January 2017.

The total number of Green Energy customers with Eesti Energia currently stands at 12,636, it is reported.

Eesti Energia customers have the option to agree guaranteed renewable energy-only contracts with the company, and can change their existing contracts if they wish.

"By purchasing Green Energy, our customers affect the development of electricity production, so that the environment is better protected and existing natural resources are used in a best available way,'' according to Jaak Jõgi, the head of Eesti Energia's energy sales on the Estonian energy market,

''The use of Green Energy is a rising trend. The number of customers that chose Green Energy had increased significantly in 2017, when more than 7,000 new contracts were concluded during the year. In the first six months of this year, the number of Green Energy contracts in Eesti Energia continued to grow, with nearly 2,000 new customers added within a half of a year,'' Mr. Jõgi went on.

Both business and private customers

Such Green Energy contracts can also be concluded with commerical customers, and close to 600 such users have to date done just that, both small to medium-size businesses as well as larger companies, according to Eesti Energia. Commercial customers are entitled to use the Green Energy trademark in their marketing if they so desire.

''Choosing Green Energy supports the growth of the share of renewable energy in power generation," Mr. Jõgi concluded.

Enefit Green, the renewables wing of Eesti Energia, generates energy primarily from solar, wind, biomass and hydroelectric power. 

Green energy continues to grow

Enefit Green acquired Estonian renewables company Nelja Energia in May in the third biggest commercial acquisition in independent Estonian history. This includes the operation of wind turbines at the Paldiski wind farm in northwest Estonia, and the company is also poised to construct a windfarm at Tolpanvaara in Finland.

The strategic goal of Eesti Energia is to produce 40% of electricity from renewable and alternative sources by 2022, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eesti energiarenewable energyenefit greengreen energyenergy industry in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

Free county bus lines introduced, change causes confusion

01.07

Recently introduced dental benefits proving to be popular

01.07

Experts: New EU migrant deal not to bring any greater change for Estonia

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

30.06

Paet: Melville resignation shows extent of Trump's destructive influence

30.06

Man injured in shooting outside Tallinn bar

30.06

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia resigns over Trump anti-Europe rants

FEATURE
Jean-Claude Juncker and Jüri Ratas.

"It's the rules, stupid!": Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

The European Union is currently in the early stages of its negotiations about the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the 2021-2027 period. Though funding may be received through new priorities, co-financing rules are a source of worry for the Baltic states, and especially to Estonia.

BUSINESS
02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

May industrial production increases year on year

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

29.06

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

29.06

Tallinna Sadam signs agreement to build logistics complex in Muuga Harbour

29.06

Retail turnover increases in May

28.06

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

28.06

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
2019 Riigikogu Election
MORE FEATURES
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
11:17

Echo & the Bunnymen to headline Narva music and culture festival

10:23

Number of Eesti Energia Green Energy users triples in eighteen months

09:39

Bill on table aims to tackle major surge in third country immigration

02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

Justice minister recommends Tallinn use anti-corruption ISO standard

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Police scenario: Arrival of 3,000 migrants would cause state of emergency

02.07

Kaljulaid in Paris: Social contract between state, citizen needs new ideas

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

"It's the rules, stupid!": Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

02.07

May industrial production increases year on year

02.07

Free county bus lines introduced, change causes confusion

01.07

Recently introduced dental benefits proving to be popular

01.07

Experts: New EU migrant deal not to bring any greater change for Estonia

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

30.06

Paet: Melville resignation shows extent of Trump's destructive influence

30.06

Man injured in shooting outside Tallinn bar

30.06

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia resigns over Trump anti-Europe rants

30.06

Public transport free in 11 counties starting 1 July

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: