Man injured in shooting outside Tallinn bar

Outside the bar in the centre of Tallinn, where the shooting took place.
Outside the bar in the centre of Tallinn, where the shooting took place. Source: Rauno Korju/ERR
A shooting took place in front of a bar in central Tallinn on Saturday morning and one person was injured.

A firearm was shot at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Cafe VS bar on Parnu Road, the North prefecture said. According to initial information, a fight broke out between two men, in the course of which a 34-year-old man took a gun from his car and shot a 26-year-old man in the arm.

The shooter was detained by the police and taken to a police station, while the injured person was taken to hospital. Police officers are collecting evidence on the scene. The shooter has a weapons permit.

A criminal investigation has been launched and it is led by the North prefecture.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

shootingestonian police and border guard board


