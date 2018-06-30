Man injured in shooting outside Tallinn bar

A shooting took place in front of a bar in central Tallinn on Saturday morning and one person was injured.

A firearm was shot at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Cafe VS bar on Parnu Road, the North prefecture said. According to initial information, a fight broke out between two men, in the course of which a 34-year-old man took a gun from his car and shot a 26-year-old man in the arm.

The shooter was detained by the police and taken to a police station, while the injured person was taken to hospital. Police officers are collecting evidence on the scene. The shooter has a weapons permit.

A criminal investigation has been launched and it is led by the North prefecture.