Man shot in Tallinn on late Wednesday evening

At 23.05 EEST on Wednesday evening the authorities received a call that a man had been shot in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district. According to the information currently available, a fight between two strangers escalated, and a shot was fired. The victim is in critical condition, the shooter was taken into custody.

An ambulance took the victim of the shooting to the nearest hospital. According to the police, he is in critical condition. The authorities are currently in the process of confirming the identity of the shooter, whom the police managed to arrest at the scene of the shooting.

The shot was fired with a legally registered Glock pistol.

Urmet Tamber, in charge of operations at the North Police Prefecture, told reporters that they are trying to find out what might have led to the shooting.

"At this point we think that a disagreement between the two men escalated and a firearm was used, but that the lives of other people in the vicinity and also those of area residents aren't in danger," Tambre said.

A criminal investigation has already been initiated, to be carried out by the North Police Prefecture's criminal department and headed by the North District Prosecutor's Office.