Lasnamäe shooter investigated for attempted homicide

As a consequence of a shooting that occurred in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District on 1 August, the Office of the Prosecutor General announced that the suspect currently in custody is being investigated for attempted homicide. The prosecutor wants to extend the man's arrest to two months.

Shortly after 23.00 EEST on 1 August, a fight between two strangers in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District escalated into a shooting. The police arrested the shooter on the spot.

The suspect has already been questioned and is now facing an investigation for attempted homicide. The victim of the shooting is critically injured and still in hospital.

According to currently available information, the two men got into a fight on Lasnamäe's Mustakivi Bridge. The gunshot victim apparently struck the shooter, after which the latter first fired a Glock pistol registered under his name into the air, and then in the direction of the victim, ERR's Estonian online news wrote on Friday.

District Prosecutor Diana Helila, in charge of the proceeding, told media that the cause of the fight still isn't clear. The 28-year-old suspect refused to say what started the fight, Helila said.

"Right now we know that there were at least six shots. We have been able to identify the victim, a 35-year-old man. According to our information, the two men don't know each other," she added.

Though the suspect doesn't have a criminal record, the Office of the Prosecutor General thinks the crime committed is serious enough to justify attempted homicide, and has submitted an application to court to keep the suspect under arrest for two months.