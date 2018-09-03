news

Crime in Estonia falling, better ways to combat recidivism needed ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Ministry Building at Suur Ameerika 1 in Tallinn, where several ministries are located including the Ministry of Justice.
The Ministry Building at Suur Ameerika 1 in Tallinn, where several ministries are located including the Ministry of Justice. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News

The relative success of Estonia's criminal justice policy is overshadowed throughout by a high rate of recidivism and a high level of incidence of addiction and other mental conditions in perpetrators, it appears from the cover remarks accompanying the criminal justice policy development plan as prepared by the Ministry of Justice.

Crime numbers have halved in Estonia in the past 15 years, with approximately 27,000 offences registered in the country per annum at present, according to the letter, received by the Baltic News Service. The number of people who report that they 'feel safe' meanwhile has tripled, and only 17% of residents polled report feeling unsafe in the surroundings of their home after dark.

The figures for people falling victim to crime meanwhile tell a similar story, with the number of victims now less than half that reported seven years ago.

The rate of manslaughter and murders also has declined from five manslaughters/murders per 100,000, to three per 100,000. The number of incarcerated has also fallen, by 1.6 times, it is reported.

By comparison, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) murder rate figures, mostly from 2016, are reported (all per 100,000 inhabitants) at 1.42 for Finland, 3.36 for Latvia, 5.25 in Lithuania, 1.2 in the UK and 5.35 in the US. These jurisdictions will naturally have differing definitions of intentional homicide (murder) as well as different standards in recodring crime, for instance at reporting versus conviction stage etc.

Western crime rates falling in general

The cover letter issued by the ministry concedes that the reduction in crime is however not specific to Estonia and that crime rates have been declining elsewhere in the Western world as well, mainly as a result of a reduction in the most common categories of crime, most significantly theft.

A large portion of the document is also dedicated to preventing young people from getting caught in the spiral of crime.

According to the vision set forth by the document, in 2030 Estonia's prison population should consist mainly of those who have committed the most serious crimes and/or are a danger to society, with the figure for manslaughter being the lowest in Europe.  

Looking ahead

Twelve years from now, it is added, it will be possible to forecast more accurately rates of re-offender rates in Estonia as well as better crime prevention and solving by means of technology. Furthermore, community punishments supported by society as a whole will be in common use, according to the letter.

The objectives of the policy include supporting cessation of crime, increasing the share of community punishments such as home imprisonment and imprisonment in open prison, and making prison and probation a central institution for re-socialisation.

The document on the foundations of criminal justice policy until 2030 is a strategic development document that is required for adoption by the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu). It constitutes a long-term development document setting forth national values, which policy documents at lower levels must build on

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

ministry of justiceestonian policecrime in estoniareported crime in estoniaestonian crime ratesmuder rate in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:33

Ragnar Klavan grabs first win in Cagliari colours

08:48

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open

02.09

State secondary schools to bring rural area education up to par with cities

02.09

58 have left Narva branch of Centre Party since mid-August

01.09

Second-tier court rejects appeals of Centre Party, Paavo Pettai

01.09

Mikser following EU ministers meeting: Trade talks with US need to continue

01.09

Irish foreign minister to visit Estonia for first time

01.09

Kaia Kanepi beats Rebecca Peterson in US Open third round

FEATURE
BUSINESS
31.08

Hiiumaa air link reopens on Saturday

31.08

Uber prices rise in Tallinn, Taxify remain constant

31.08

IKEA mulling over opening Estonian store

31.08

48-building Lake Ülemiste construction project blocked by city government

30.08

Statistics: Retail turnover shows small rise in July

29.08

Sole spirits producer cutting output, jobs after bad harvests, excise hikes

29.08

Business sector profits down 12% in second quarter of 2018

28.08

Oman bans import of fish from Estonia

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:25

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

16:43

Crime in Estonia falling, better ways to combat recidivism needed

16:02

New Narva criminal probe into SDE deputy activity joins current Centre one

14:23

Kaia Kanepi reacts to US Open defeat

13:04

President invites Narva residents to spectate at ambassadorial ceremony

12:20

Reform weighing up Kross candidacy in East-Viru County

11:55

Russian embassy blasts Lihula World War Two monument reinstallation

11:04

Large number of schools start academic year with teacher shortage

09:33

Ragnar Klavan grabs first win in Cagliari colours

08:48

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open

02.09

State secondary schools to bring rural area education up to par with cities

02.09

Olerex offering cash withdrawal service at service stations

02.09

58 have left Narva branch of Centre Party since mid-August

01.09

Second-tier court rejects appeals of Centre Party, Paavo Pettai

01.09

Mikser following EU ministers meeting: Trade talks with US need to continue

01.09

Vesterbacka introduces Helsinki tunnel plan to Ministry of Economic Affairs

01.09

Irish foreign minister to visit Estonia for first time

01.09

Kaia Kanepi beats Rebecca Peterson in US Open third round

01.09

FEATURE | Interview with the Kalamaja archaeological time team

31.08

Home defence organisation streamlining, number of women and children rises

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: