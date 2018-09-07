news

Violent crime victim aid must be funded by perpetrator income says minister ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Centre).
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (Pro Patria) has stated that income appropriated from criminal offenders needs to go toward supporting the victims of the crime. Mr. Reinsalu was speaking after meeting representatives of organisations helping victims of violence

Mr. Reinsalu said that it is important to offer victims of violence comprehensive support and help them understand that the violence suffered is never the victim's fault.

"We must take note of violence and take concrete steps to ensure that any victim is not left alone," the minister said.

More practically, Mr. Reinsalu has developed fundamental principles of criminal policy down to 2030, which focus on applying the principles of restorative justice and the protection of crime victims.

Offender should be made responsible

At a round table discussion, Mr. Reinsalu introduced a plan to redirect income confiscated from criminal offenders towards supporting the victims.

"The offender must assume responsibility for the victim and remedy and compensate for the damages caused," he said.

A national plan of action for victim protection is to be developed as the next step, it was agreed at the meeting.

Participants of the round table discussion included representatives of the National Social Insurance Board, two NGOs, Ohvriabi (Victim Support) and NGO Eluliin (Lifeline), the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Ministry of Justice.

The meeting held this week was a continuation of the round table convened by the justice minister last week to discuss combating youth violence following a spike in incidents in at least one central Tallinn park. The minister will also meet with prosecutors and police officers dealing with youth and youth gangs in Ida-Viru County on Friday, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

ministry of justiceurmas reinsalucrime in estoniaviolent crime in estoniavictim support in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:52

EDF support personnel practice cooperation with French troops in Mali

06.09

Government reaction to treason: ethnicity, citizenship, travel to Russia

06.09

Finn living in Estonia involved in anti-bullying scam worth millions

06.09

Tallinn Marathon means weekend traffic disruption

06.09

Tallinn Music Week already accepting artist applications

06.09

British Army football final to be played in Tallinn

06.09

Upcoming budget negotiations: no great surprises in store regarding tax

06.09

ISS: Security clearance cannot completely rule out traitors

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:08

Consumer price index continues to increase in August

05.09

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border

04.09

President proposes making social tax incentive available to businesses

04.09

Financial Times: €30 billion moved through Danske Estonia in single year

03.09

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

02.09

Olerex offering cash withdrawal service at service stations

01.09

Vesterbacka introduces Helsinki tunnel plan to Ministry of Economic Affairs

31.08

Hiiumaa air link reopens on Saturday

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
SDE leader Jevgeni Ossinovski (left) and Indrek Tarand.

Indrek Tarand MEP to stand for SDE in 2019 general election

Indrek Tarand MEP is to stand for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at the 2019 general elections in Estonia, he announced on Friday. Mr. Tarand, who has been an independent MEP and member of the Greens/European Free Alliance at the European Parliament since 2011, and also ran for the Estonian presidency in 2011, had already knocked back offers to join from Pro Patria and Centre.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:54

Violent crime victim aid must be funded by perpetrator income says minister

16:52

Indrek Tarand MEP to stand for SDE in 2019 general election

15:54

PPA say no to ID card compromise, Gemalto still hope for accord with state

14:07

EKRE leader: former functions of military intelligence must be restored

13:24

Number of job vacancies increased in second quarter of 2018

12:11

Former professional sumo wrestler Kaido Höövelson joins Centre Party Updated

12:08

Finland to sell ammunition for 155 millimetre howitzers to Estonia

11:21

Pärnu, Tartu, Viljandi to jointly bid for European Capital of Culture 2024

10:08

Consumer price index continues to increase in August

08:52

EDF support personnel practice cooperation with French troops in Mali

06.09

Government reaction to treason: ethnicity, citizenship, travel to Russia

06.09

Finn living in Estonia involved in anti-bullying scam worth millions

06.09

Tallinn Music Week already accepting artist applications

06.09

British Army football final to be played in Tallinn

06.09

Upcoming budget negotiations: no great surprises in store regarding tax

06.09

ISS: Security clearance cannot completely rule out traitors

06.09

Blue Awakening wants ethnic profiling of those with access to state secrets

06.09

Police and ID card producer might agree to settle, writes daily

06.09

Saaremaa bridge advocates meet with Chinese business executives

05.09

Irish Tánaiste Simon Coveney meets with foreign minister Mikser in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: