Prosecutor's Office: Man shot by police last October was sober

A man confronted and ultimately fatally shot by the police in Tallinn's Freedom Square on Oct. 31 last year was sober and not under the influence of narcotics of any kind, press spokeswoman of the Prosecutor's Office, Kristina Kostina, told ERR on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Tallinn's old town in late October last year. The police received a call that a man was moving along Harju Street waving a large knife. After they got there, the police ordered the man to put down the knife, which he refused to do.

The police officers fired three warning shots, and took the man down with the forth shot. An ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he died at around noon the same day.

The officers present had acted according to their training as well as the policy of the Police and Border Guard (PPA) for such a situation, Prefect Kristjan Jaani said at the press conference that followed the incident.

PPA's internal investigation determined no breaches of conduct on the part of the officers, and the investigation was subsequently closed. A criminal investigation to determine all details of the case is now likely to be terminated given the available evidence and the circumstances, Kostina said.