Share issue of LHV's staff options program fully subscribed

Listed Estonian financial services provider LHV Group announced on Friday that a staff options program dating back to 2014 has been realized, and that this increases the group's share capital by €249,143 to €26 million.

A total of 47 former and current employees of AS LHV Group participated in an issue of shares carried out in connection with the realization of the staff options program.

The program ended on Friday. A total of 249,143 shares for a total of €597,943.20 were bought. The share issue was subscribed 100% by the beneficiaries of the option scheme, LHV told the stock exchange on Friday.

The management also approved a share capital increase of €249,143, with the company's share capital thus rising from €25.8 million to €26 million. The reason behind the share capital increase was the need to issue new shares to staff members participating in the options program as approved at the group's annual general meeting of May 23, 2014.