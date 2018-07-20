news

Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee to discuss eastern border question ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Riigikogu Committee on Legal Affairs.
Riigikogu Committee on Legal Affairs. Source: riigikogu
News

The Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu is to convene next Tuesday, 23 July, for an extraordinary session to include issues related to the construction of the eastern border.

The eastern border of Estonia, which is also an external EU border, running north to south, follows the course of the Narva river, bisects the largest of a three-lake system, Lake Peipus, and the far smaller Lake Lämmijärv before rejoining land at the northwestern extremity of Lake Pskov. After that the border follows a more winding and meandering path in the southeast of the country, skirting to the north the (formerly Estonian) town of Pechory, and finally converging with the Estonian/Latvian border further south.

Recent discussions on the cost of properly marking all of the eastern border, and fencing off the land border have seen estimates rise from around €90 million to as high as €320 million, to the consternation of some politicians.

The forthcoming Committee meeting is aimed at discussing the cost and time frame of the border construction amongst other related issues.

Border work must press on in face of obstacles says committee member

Committee member Raivo Aeg has said that the extraordinary meeting was called at the behest of its head, Jaanus Karilaid (Centre), adding that ultimately it was down to the government to solve the issues.

''If there turn out to be any shortcomings, then this lies within the legislative competence of the Riigikogu,'' explained Aeg, who expressed some personal amusement at the gradually appreciating figure for the cost of the proposed border work, not to mention mounting frustration.

''However it's still the EU's external border with Russia. It has to work,'' he added.

Mr. Aeg also mooted the idea of cooperating with the other two Baltic States and fellow EU members, Latvia and Lithania, in constructing the common EU external border with Russia and, in their case, Belarussia. Additionally, attempts could be made to obtain additional EU funds for the project on the grounds that the work is needed in the context of the ongoing migration crisis, he said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

riigikoguestonian parliamentestonia eastern border


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11:03

Hungary to reopen embassy in Tallinn

19.07

Astrologer Igor Mang fined €96 for sexual harassment

19.07

Ratas rejects auditor general's criticism over border construction plans

19.07

Ministry of Defence says ongoing wind farm construction lacks permission

19.07

Maintenance payments system both inadequate and ineffective, says judge

19.07

Four Estonian women in World Fencing Championships, two to face each other

19.07

Isamaa leader rejects Interior Minister border costs unanimity claims

19.07

13-year-old girl dies of fentanyl overdose

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
14:11

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

11:41

Second quarter construction price index up 2% on year

08:53

June industrial producer price index up 2.9% on year

19.07

Cross-border alcohol trade, resulting losses for Estonia continue to grow

19.07

Danske Bank to forgo Estonian money laundering profits

19.07

Estonia's medicines market should be liberalised, says Justice Ministry

18.07

€803 million invested in Estonia under Juncker Plan

18.07

Skeleton Technologies begins relocating manufacturing to Germany

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:42

Gallery: Col. Riivo Valge takes command of Estonian Air Force

15:49

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

15:07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

14:27

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant Updated

14:11

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

13:40

Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee to discuss eastern border question

13:36

No way, says Ossinovski on health, unemployment fund name changes Updated

12:22

Gallery: Prime Minister gets firsthand look at Ruhnu lifestyle

11:41

Second quarter construction price index up 2% on year

11:03

Hungary to reopen embassy in Tallinn

10:23

Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival opens with Shanghai Opera's 'Carmen'

08:53

June industrial producer price index up 2.9% on year

19.07

Astrologer Igor Mang fined €96 for sexual harassment

19.07

Cross-border alcohol trade, resulting losses for Estonia continue to grow

19.07

Ratas rejects auditor general's criticism over border construction plans

19.07

Ministry of Defence says ongoing wind farm construction lacks permission

19.07

Gallery: Baltic Sun music festival underway in Narva

19.07

Maintenance payments system both inadequate and ineffective, says judge

19.07

Danske Bank to forgo Estonian money laundering profits

19.07

Four Estonian women in World Fencing Championships, two to face each other

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: