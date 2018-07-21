news

Riigikogu vice-president: Build eastern border as quickly as possible

News
Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Kalle Laanet (Reform).
Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Kalle Laanet (Reform). Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

A secure eastern border must be built as quickly as possible, regardless of how much it will cost, Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu and former Minister of the Interior Kalle Laanet (Reform) said on Friday.

"The Centre Party's government at a Cabinet meeting [on Thursday} reached an understanding regarding the eastern border that discussions must be continued," Laanet was quoted by party spokespeople as saying. "This confusion must be stopped, and it must be clearly said by when a secure border will be built, how much it will cost and what we will get for this money."

Laanet accused the government of indecision regarding the border construction matter. "At one point the border is to be built, then the decision-making is postponed once again," he criticised. "At the same time, nobody, from the National Audit Office to the public, understand what we are to get for the €320 million and why this particular kind of border is needed."

According to the Riigikogu vice-president, matters related to a sense of security need clear solutions and money for the realisation thereof.

"Estonia and the EU's external border can cost €200, €300 or even €400 million — what's important is that it is ultimately built," Laanet stressed. "When it comes to the current government, it seems that something is initiated at one end, but whether it will be completed as well is uncertain. Yet we all understand that an unfinished border will not benefit anyone."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of the interioreastern borderkalle laanet


No comments yet.
news.err.ee

Estonia 100
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

