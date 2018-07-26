news

Estonia views results of Trump-Juncker meeting positively ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. 26 July, 2018.
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. 26 July, 2018. Source: Joshua Roberts/Reuters/Scanpix
Business

Estonia assesses very positively the agreement achieved at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday to alleviate tensions in bilateral trade relations, a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"We assess yesterday's meeting very positively," Jüri Seilenthal, director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' External Economic and Development Cooperation Department, told BNS on Thursday. He emphasised that in its assessment, the ministry is initially relying on information published in the media and the joint statement made by the EU and the US, which Trump used almost in its entirety.

"Based on this, it can be hoped that the further deepening of the trade conflict has been stopped," Seilenthal said. "The parties are instead trying to negotiate reducing tariffs with the aim of reaching zero tariffs in several sectors."

According to the ministry official, non-tariff barriers to trade (NTBs) and grants are also being addressed, and tariffs and so-called countermeasures implemented in the last few months will be reviewed with the aim of attempting to cancel them. New tariffs, he added, will not be imposed until negotiations are ongoing.

"In addition to market distortions caused by state companies, the EU and US will also jointly handle unfair trade moves, theft of intellectual property and cases of forced transfer," Seilenthal said.

Other countries have likewise already welcomed the agreement achieved during Juncker's visit to Washington. German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier called the success at the talks a breakthrough that can help avoid a trade war and save millions of jobs.

The US stock market soared after the meeting, and the Nasdaq technology index once again closed at a record high.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of foreign affairseuropean commissionjean-claude junckerdonald trumptrade war


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
26.07

Estonian government clarifies procedure for handling crises

26.07

Latvia overtakes Finland as top travel destination for Estonians

26.07

Ossinovski: Health, unemployment funds won't be renamed before elections

26.07

Coop Pank removed from US sanctions list

26.07

Estonia welcomes US declaration of non-recognition of Crimea annexation

25.07

Palo to ERR News: Serving your country is a job that never ends

25.07

Taavi Sõnajalg to remain in custody after late June shooting

25.07

Priit Eelmäe to take over as Tartu University Hospital director

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
25.07

Estonians make 24 card payments per month on average

25.07

Browder complaint claims 26 Estonian Danske employees formed criminal group

25.07

Ride sharing app Yandex pays drivers guaranteed €5-6 per trip

25.07

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

24.07

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

24.07

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

24.07

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
26.07

Estonia views results of Trump-Juncker meeting positively

26.07

Ratas to visit Salzburg on Friday

26.07

Palo's final day as minister 23 August, no replacement yet found

26.07

Rescue Board deliberating declaring extreme fire hazard period

26.07

New Tallinn Transport chief's salary should be made public say politicians

26.07

Truck backs into bus stop pavilion at Freedom Square, leaving two injured

26.07

Gallery: Saaremaa bear cubs caught, released on mainland

26.07

Estonian government clarifies procedure for handling crises

26.07

Latvia overtakes Finland as top travel destination for Estonians

26.07

Ossinovski: Health, unemployment funds won't be renamed before elections

26.07

Coop Pank removed from US sanctions list

26.07

Estonia welcomes US declaration of non-recognition of Crimea annexation

26.07

TV journalist Mati Talvik dies at 76

25.07

Palo to ERR News: Serving your country is a job that never ends

25.07

Taavi Sõnajalg to remain in custody after late June shooting

25.07

Priit Eelmäe to take over as Tartu University Hospital director

25.07

Safety barrier to be built on Pakri Cliff

25.07

Estonians make 24 card payments per month on average

25.07

Hottest day of year likely lies ahead this weekend, warns weather service

25.07

Estonia to receive US-built Javelin anti-tank systems

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: