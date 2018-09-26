Mikser: Trump's speech at UN General Assembly matched expectations

According to Mikser, Trump is still taking the "America First" approach to world politics and is calling for international cooperation, reported ERR's television news.

The foreign minister added that Trump's tough attitude toward Iran could be felt last year already and was further confirmed by the US exiting the Iran Nuclear Deal, known fomally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Mikser declined to speculate whether European leaders interested in keeping the deal alive intend to address Trump's Iran policy in their own speeches.

"According to the [International Atomic Energy Agency] and other international observers, Iran has thus far fulfilled the conditions outlined in the text of the deal," he explained. "At the same time, if we consider Iran's behaviour more broadly — missile development, involvement in regional conflicts, such as the civil war in Syria, but not only — then certainly the hoped-for constructiveness that this deal and the accompanying economic opportunities were to mean for Iran, this hasn't actually been realised. And so both sides are certainly right to some degree — both those who say that this deal has not achieved its objectives and those who say that this deal remains necessary at least to control Iran's nuclear ambitions."