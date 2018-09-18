news

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

US President Donald Trump with Estonian Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov and his wife.
US President Donald Trump with Estonian Ambassador Jonatan Vseviov and his wife. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The new Estonian Ambassador to the US Jonatan Vseviov presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, where he had the opportunity to exchange a few words with the president as well as other high-ranking officials.

"It's only possible to exchange a few pleasantries in the Oval Office," Vseviov told ERR's radio news. "President Trump said that Estonia is an incredible country, and wished me personally as well as Estonia good luck. I thanked him for this opportunity to strengthen our allied relationship here, and that was generally the extent of that conversation."

According to the new ambassador, however, both before and after visiting the Oval Office he had many conversations with high-ranking officials from the White House as well as the State Department.

"And a pattern emerged here that we have seen before, and we know that Estonia is an important ally and important partner to the US, and [the US] wants to strengthen cooperation with us," Vseviov noted.

The ambassador confirmed that Washington's interest in security, transatlantic relations and NATO is unprecedentedly high.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

donald trumpusajonatan vseviov


