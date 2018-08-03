Kaljulaid appoints Jonatan Vseviov ambassador to US

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday named Ministry of Defence Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov the next Estonian Ambassador to the US.

Previous ambassador Lauri Lepik was recalled from Washington after he resigned from the post in June.

Lepik had presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump on 1 September, 2017, but resigned in late spring of this year, citing exhaustion and fatigue.

The Estonian government decided in early July to release Vseviov from his position as secretary general of the Ministry of Defence as of 16 September.

Vseviov has held Washington-based diplomatic positions on two prior occasions, serving as political diplomat at the Estonian Embassy in Washington from 2005-2008 and as defence policy adviser at the same fro 2013-2014.