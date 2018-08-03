news

Kaljulaid appoints Jonatan Vseviov ambassador to US ({{commentsTotal}})

Jonatan Vseviov.
Jonatan Vseviov. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday named Ministry of Defence Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov the next Estonian Ambassador to the US.

Previous ambassador Lauri Lepik was recalled from Washington after he resigned from the post in June.

Lepik had presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump on 1 September, 2017, but resigned in late spring of this year, citing exhaustion and fatigue.

The Estonian government decided in early July to release Vseviov from his position as secretary general of the Ministry of Defence as of 16 September.

Vseviov has held Washington-based diplomatic positions on two prior occasions, serving as political diplomat at the Estonian Embassy in Washington from 2005-2008 and as defence policy adviser at the same fro 2013-2014.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

EKRE's Mart and Martin Helme.

Survey: Support for EKRE climbs to record high in July

Though the rating of the Reform Party is still the highest, support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) rose to a record high in July, just 2% behind the second most popular party, the Centre Party.

