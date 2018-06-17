news

Potential next ambassador to US discusses upcoming NATO summit at Pentagon ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Jonatan Vseviov
Jonatan Vseviov Source: Elena Vareiko / ERR
News

Secretary-general of the Estonian Ministry of Defence, Jonatan Vseviov was in the United States this week to discuss the upcoming NATO summit at the Pentagon. According to several sources, Vseviov is likely to be appointed Estonia's next ambassador to the U.S.

Vseviov also participated in a seminar of the Atlantic Council on the security of Northern Europe and attended the European Union Security and Defense Symposium held in Washington, D.C.

"The NATO summit will take place in a month, and we expect decisions that ensure the quicker response of NATO forces as well as the modernisation of the management structure of NATO. We also anticipate progress in issues concerning the distribution of the burden among allies as well as defence investments," Vseviov was quoted by the Estonian Ministry of Defence as saying.

In his meeting with U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood, Vseviov discussed the need to strengthen NATO's collective defence, developments of Estonia's independent national defence, and the security situation in Europe, Syria and the Korean peninsula.

According to Vseviov, both Estonia and the U.S. consider important that NATO has the capability to act quickly and coherently to ensure deterrence on the alliance's eastern flank, ranging from the Arctic to the Mediterranean Sea. Vseviov said that the commitment of the U.S. to collective defence is proven by the military presence of the U.S. in Europe, which has increased with the support of the European Deterrence Initiative, and the annual increase in the money it allocates it.

The summit of the defence ministers of NATO will take place on 11 and 12 July in Brussels.

As sources in diplomatic circles told both daily Postimees and ERR last week, Vseviov will likely be appointed Estonia's next ambassador to the U.S., replacing Lauri Lepik, whose replacement was announced on 1 June this year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

natounited statesjonatan vseviovministry of defencelauri lepik


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
15.06

Thousands of medieval artifacts unearthed at Kalamaja construction site

15.06

Nonprofit against broader teaching of Estonian in kindergartens

15.06

74 continue battling Vikipalu wildfire

15.06

Government prepared to increase Estonia's contribution to EU budget

15.06

Foreign Affairs Committee on weeklong visit to US

15.06

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

15.06

Paper: Savisaar to suspend Tallinn council membership

15.06

Earthquake registered near Lihula on Wednesday

BUSINESS
15.06

Estonian startup Pipedrive raises $50 million

15.06

Eesti Energia to direct 300,000 tonnes of limestone into circular economy

14.06

Five counties to receive €20 million from Enterprise Estonia

14.06

Top-level specialists excluded from Estonia's immigration quota

13.06

Amendments passed allowing Estonian defence contractors to handle weapons

13.06

Court returns City of Tartu appeal of pulp mill plan

13.06

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

13.06

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
15% of survey respondents would definitely or rather vote for Estonia 200 in the next Riigikogu elections.

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

A total of 25% of voting-age citizens in Estonia consider the coming of new political parties definitely or rather necessary, but up to 15% of voters, a significant portion of which consist of current Free Party voters, would vote for Estonia 200 specifically, according to the results of a recent survey.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:05

Tallinna Sadam example of successful privatisation, says EBRD

11:30

Ossinovski: Government underestimated Estonians' desire for cheap booze

09:53

Potential next ambassador to US discusses upcoming NATO summit at Pentagon

16.06

Opening week turnover of Tallinna Sadam totals €12.2 million following IPO

16.06

Tallinn mayor may face new no-confidence motion this summer

16.06

Ratas: Economic cooperation between Estonia and Romania growing quickly

16.06

Internal Security Service gets permit to build new premises in Tallinn

16.06

Body of man who went missing on Saaremaa ferry found

15.06

Thousands of medieval artifacts unearthed at Kalamaja construction site

15.06

Nonprofit against broader teaching of Estonian in kindergartens

15.06

74 continue battling Vikipalu wildfire

15.06

Government prepared to increase Estonia's contribution to EU budget

15.06

Foreign Affairs Committee on weeklong visit to US

15.06

Estonian startup Pipedrive raises $50 million

15.06

Eesti Energia to direct 300,000 tonnes of limestone into circular economy

15.06

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

15.06

Paper: Savisaar to suspend Tallinn council membership

15.06

Earthquake registered near Lihula on Wednesday

14.06

Riigikogu holds final sitting of 2018 spring session

14.06

Ratas to CE commissioner: Everyone must be able to live in dignity

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: