Potential next ambassador to US discusses upcoming NATO summit at Pentagon

Secretary-general of the Estonian Ministry of Defence, Jonatan Vseviov was in the United States this week to discuss the upcoming NATO summit at the Pentagon. According to several sources, Vseviov is likely to be appointed Estonia's next ambassador to the U.S.

Vseviov also participated in a seminar of the Atlantic Council on the security of Northern Europe and attended the European Union Security and Defense Symposium held in Washington, D.C.

"The NATO summit will take place in a month, and we expect decisions that ensure the quicker response of NATO forces as well as the modernisation of the management structure of NATO. We also anticipate progress in issues concerning the distribution of the burden among allies as well as defence investments," Vseviov was quoted by the Estonian Ministry of Defence as saying.

In his meeting with U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood, Vseviov discussed the need to strengthen NATO's collective defence, developments of Estonia's independent national defence, and the security situation in Europe, Syria and the Korean peninsula.

According to Vseviov, both Estonia and the U.S. consider important that NATO has the capability to act quickly and coherently to ensure deterrence on the alliance's eastern flank, ranging from the Arctic to the Mediterranean Sea. Vseviov said that the commitment of the U.S. to collective defence is proven by the military presence of the U.S. in Europe, which has increased with the support of the European Deterrence Initiative, and the annual increase in the money it allocates it.

The summit of the defence ministers of NATO will take place on 11 and 12 July in Brussels.

As sources in diplomatic circles told both daily Postimees and ERR last week, Vseviov will likely be appointed Estonia's next ambassador to the U.S., replacing Lauri Lepik, whose replacement was announced on 1 June this year.