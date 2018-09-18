Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu

An exhibit celebrating 100 years of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian independence as well as US-Baltic relations is to be opened at the Riigikogu on Tuesday, where it will remain open to the public through 28 September.

The exhibit covers three major periods in Baltic history, provides an overview of the development of diplomatic relations between the US and the Baltic states, and recognises the active role of the Baltic nations in today's world, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"Firm support of the US throughout the decades has become an unwavering cornerstone of the partnership and fruitful cooperation of our countries," said Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Kalle Laanet (Reform), emphasising the importance of the US' in the restoration of the independence of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The exhibit will be opened on Tuesday by Laanet, Chairwoman of the Estonia-USA Parliamentary Group Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) and Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy Clifford G. Bond.

Baltic diaspora involved in putting together exhibit

The exhibit was first opened at the US Diplomacy Center in Washington on 30 May.

It was prepared in close cooperation between the Joint Baltic American National Committee (JBANC), its parent organizations and other supporters. The project was led by JBANC Managing Director Karl Altau, Estonian American National Council (EANC) Director Karin Shuey, American Latvian Association (ALA) Museum Director Lilita Bergs, and Lithuanian American Council (LAC) representative on the JBANC board Henry Gaidis, all of whom were instrumental in gathering artefacts and photos, writing texts for the exhibit, and contributing to its design. The Estonian Archives in the US allowed access to their photo archives, and the displays were designed by Estonian-American graphic designer Kristina Jõgi.

The exhibit, located in the lobby of the Riigikogu, will be open through 28 September, after which it will travel to Riga.

Its display in Tallinn as organised in cooperation by the US Embassy in Estonia and the Chancellery of the Riigikogu.

The exhibit will be open to the public on workdays from 10:00-16:00 EEST. Visitors will need to present a photo ID in order to access Toompea Castle, where the Riigikogu is located.