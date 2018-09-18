news

Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The exhibit is dedicated to the Baltic centennials and a century of US-Baltic relations.
The exhibit is dedicated to the Baltic centennials and a century of US-Baltic relations. Source: Riigikogu
News

An exhibit celebrating 100 years of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian independence as well as US-Baltic relations is to be opened at the Riigikogu on Tuesday, where it will remain open to the public through 28 September.

The exhibit covers three major periods in Baltic history, provides an overview of the development of diplomatic relations between the US and the Baltic states, and recognises the active role of the Baltic nations in today's world, according to a Riigikogu press release.

"Firm support of the US throughout the decades has become an unwavering cornerstone of the partnership and fruitful cooperation of our countries," said Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Kalle Laanet (Reform), emphasising the importance of the US' in the restoration of the independence of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The exhibit will be opened on Tuesday by Laanet, Chairwoman of the Estonia-USA Parliamentary Group Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) and Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy Clifford G. Bond.

Baltic diaspora involved in putting together exhibit

The exhibit was first opened at the US Diplomacy Center in Washington on 30 May.

It was prepared in close cooperation between the Joint Baltic American National Committee (JBANC), its parent organizations and other supporters. The project was led by JBANC Managing Director Karl Altau, Estonian American National Council (EANC) Director Karin Shuey, American Latvian Association (ALA) Museum Director Lilita Bergs, and Lithuanian American Council (LAC) representative on the JBANC board Henry Gaidis, all of whom were instrumental in gathering artefacts and photos, writing texts for the exhibit, and contributing to its design. The Estonian Archives in the US allowed access to their photo archives, and the displays were designed by Estonian-American graphic designer Kristina Jõgi.

The exhibit, located in the lobby of the Riigikogu, will be open through 28 September, after which it will travel to Riga.

Its display in Tallinn as organised in cooperation by the US Embassy in Estonia and the Chancellery of the Riigikogu.

The exhibit will be open to the public on workdays from 10:00-16:00 EEST. Visitors will need to present a photo ID in order to access Toompea Castle, where the Riigikogu is located.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 100historyestonian diasporaus-baltic relationsexhibitsestonian american national council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

17.09

Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

17.09

County buses often overcrowded since free transport introduced

17.09

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Turkey, writes Estonian rally history

FEATURE
BUSINESS
17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14.09

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

14.09

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Chairman of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu Hannes Hanso (SDE).

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

Former Minister of Defence and current Social Democratic MP Hannes Hanso announced on Monday that he will not be running in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March and wants to focus more on his family.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:31

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

16:43

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

15:50

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

14:47

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

13:52

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

12:49

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

11:55

Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu

10:53

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

09:51

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

08:54

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

17.09

Michel Sittow exhibit at Kumu attracts nearly 65,000 visitors

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

17.09

Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

17.09

World Cleanup Day: Total figures not yet final as some cleanups postponed

17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: