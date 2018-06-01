Mikser: Estonian-US security relationship will survive trade war

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) admitted that Estonia is keeping a concerned eye on the intensified trade dispute between the EU and the U.S., but added that he is confident that Estonia and the U.S.' strategic relationship in the security field will not suffer as a result.

"From Estonia's perspective, this is an undesirable and unfortunate development," Mikser said. "I would like to hope that this won't affect transatlantic communication in other complex and strategic areas. We are following these developments closely and worriedly. In terms of security, the U.S. has been, is and will remain our most important, close and militarily strongest bilateral ally. But our security relationship will survive these economic disputes."

The minister also confirmed that the immediate economic impact of the U.S.' steel and aluminium tariffs on Estonia will be very small.

"The particular commodity or raw material groups upon which the U.S. imposed tariff rates — the export of these goods from Estonia to the U.S. accounts for a paltry portion of both Estonian export volumes as well as exports to the U.S.," Mikser explained. "And the American goods upon which the EU is planning countermeasures account for a negligible portion of Estonian imports and are substitutable."

The U.S. on Friday introduced sanctions on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico. The European Commission promised to launch the process of counter-tariffs on the U.S. immediately.