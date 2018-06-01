news

Mikser: Estonian-US security relationship will survive trade war ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). Source: Kairit Leibold
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) admitted that Estonia is keeping a concerned eye on the intensified trade dispute between the EU and the U.S., but added that he is confident that Estonia and the U.S.' strategic relationship in the security field will not suffer as a result.

"From Estonia's perspective, this is an undesirable and unfortunate development," Mikser said. "I would like to hope that this won't affect transatlantic communication in other complex and strategic areas. We are following these developments closely and worriedly. In terms of security, the U.S. has been, is and will remain our most important, close and militarily strongest bilateral ally. But our security relationship will survive these economic disputes."

The minister also confirmed that the immediate economic impact of the U.S.' steel and aluminium tariffs on Estonia will be very small.

"The particular commodity or raw material groups upon which the U.S. imposed tariff rates  — the export of these goods from Estonia to the U.S. accounts for a paltry portion of both Estonian export volumes as well as exports to the U.S.," Mikser explained. "And the American goods upon which the EU is planning countermeasures account for a negligible portion of Estonian imports and are substitutable."

The U.S. on Friday introduced sanctions on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico. The European Commission promised to launch the process of counter-tariffs on the U.S. immediately.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserusministry of foreign


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
31.05

Lennart Meri Conference to focus on future through prism of the past

31.05

CyCon 2018 Video: Current and former Presidents, NATO and Facebook experts

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

31.05

Ilmar Raag: It's time to make peace with the past

31.05

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

31.05

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

31.05

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

30.05

Audit: Organisation of eastern border construction satisfactory

BUSINESS
31.05

Estonia only EU state where unemployment grows in April

31.05

Estonian government to discuss pulp mill spatial plan next week

31.05

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

31.05

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018

30.05

Problem of undeclared wages in Estonian deepened says business community

30.05

April retail trade turnover up 1% on year

30.05

First quarter profit in Estonian business sector down 5% on year

29.05

Baltic railway leaders sign Amber Train agreement

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:19

Mikser: Estonian-US security relationship will survive trade war

13:22

Estonia cancels security certificates of 12,500 electronic ID cards

13:21

CyCon 2018: 'New Technologies and Cybersecurity' panel Updated

12:07

Video: Austrian President in Estonia on EU, Russia and migration

11:24

Schedule in place for Kaljulaid's temporary relocation to Narva

10:43

April sees increase in industrial production year on year

09:55

Bank of Estonia: Competitiveness concerns looming for Estonian economy

08:53

Estonian ambassador to US resigns

31.05

Estonia only EU state where unemployment grows in April

31.05

Estonian government to discuss pulp mill spatial plan next week

31.05

Baltic States centennial conference starts Friday at US Stanford University

31.05

Estonia, Canada sign digital cooperation agreement

31.05

Lennart Meri Conference to focus on future through prism of the past

31.05

CyCon 2018 Video: Current and former Presidents, NATO and Facebook experts

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

31.05

Ilmar Raag: It's time to make peace with the past

31.05

Riigikogu President Nestor presents e-state to St. Lucia premier

31.05

Rising amount of two-child Estonian families adding a third to the brood

31.05

Rescue Board declares fire danger period in Estonia

31.05

Economic growth begins to slow in first quarter of 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: