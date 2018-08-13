Retired judge: Prosecutor's Office lacks oversight

Judge Leo Kunman, who retired last week, said that the Prosecutor's Office lacks all oversight and that it is too easy for prosecutors to influence judges now working in the same building as them.

Speaking in an interview with daily Postimees about the newly opened Harju County Courthouse, Kunman expressed dismay that judges lack an area in the new building where prosecutors don't have constant, round the clock access.

"The problem is that lawyers should then be given the same opportunity, as it is a competitive process in our court," Kunman said. "The problem is that prosecutors have a good opportunity to influence judges when they are able to go talk to them beforehand and afterward."

Asked if prosecutors do go influencing judges, he answered in the affirmative.

"None of these topics are actually allowed to be discussed outside of court at all; this should all be occurring in the courtroom," Kunman explained. "This new courthouse that was combined with the Prosecutor's Office — this isn't a courthouse, it's a dormitory."