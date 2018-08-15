Printers, hard copy files shouldn't disappear from legal system, says judge

Justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia Peeter Jerofejev has warned of the potential vulnerability of having fully digitised files within the legal system of Estonia.

''In the event of a power outage, we may not be able to conduct our work in the normal way, if all the files are held only digitally,'' he said, speaking to weekly Eesti Ekspress.

"Printers, for instance, should not disappear from the courthouse," Mr. Jerofejev went on.

The Ministry of Justice is currently conducting a project inloving the transfer to fully digital files, after which paper files are to disappear completely in civil and administrative cases by year end 2019.

