Reform wants to increase average pensions by €200 over four years

Among pension-related campaign promises of the opposition Reform Party's election platform is a plan to increase Estonia's average monthly pension by €200 over four years.

The leadership of the Reform Party on Wednesday approved core pension-related promises of its election platform ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu election.

The popular opposition party has set as its goal the increasing of the average pension by €200 over the next four years, supported by economic growth. The Reform Party likewise wants to put an end to the increased taxation of working pensioners, increase support for pensioners living alone to match the average monthly pension, and restore the principle that the average pension must be exempt from taxes.

In the long term, Reform's goal is for the average income of an individual going on pension to equal half the size of the national average monthly wage. In order to support this, the party wants to make it possible to voluntarily increase payments into the second pillar of Estonia's pension system as well as decrease employers' tax burden in contributing to an employee's pension pillar.

Reform noted that it likewise supports a flexible pension age, eliminate the double taxation of pension pillar payouts, and restore the system according to which the amount an individual has worked will increase the size of their pension in the future.

