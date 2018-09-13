news

Reform wants to increase average pensions by €200 over four years ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Pensioners visiting Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Pensioners visiting Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

Among pension-related campaign promises of the opposition Reform Party's election platform is a plan to increase Estonia's average monthly pension by €200 over four years.

The leadership of the Reform Party on Wednesday approved core pension-related promises of its election platform ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu election.

The popular opposition party has set as its goal the increasing of the average pension by €200 over the next four years, supported by economic growth. The Reform Party likewise wants to put an end to the increased taxation of working pensioners, increase support for pensioners living alone to match the average monthly pension, and restore the principle that the average pension must be exempt from taxes.

In the long term, Reform's goal is for the average income of an individual going on pension to equal half the size of the national average monthly wage. In order to support this, the party wants to make it possible to voluntarily increase payments into the second pillar of Estonia's pension system as well as decrease employers' tax burden in contributing to an employee's pension pillar.

Reform noted that it likewise supports a flexible pension age, eliminate the double taxation of pension pillar payouts, and restore the system according to which the amount an individual has worked will increase the size of their pension in the future.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partypensions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12.09

Taavi Veskimägi: Parliamentary salaries not attracting the best

12.09

Estonian Institute hosts expat programs starting September

12.09

R&D Council: National priorities needed for European research funding

12.09

Luik: No cyberattack against NATO has yet constituted act of war

12.09

Woodward: In Baltic war, Russia willing to use nuclear weapons against NATO

12.09

Jaan Männik decides against running in election as EKRE member

12.09

MEP Paet demands release of Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

11.09

Kaljulaid on e-residency: Cooperation with private sector important

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.09

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

12.09

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

11.09

Finance Ministry sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.6%

11.09

OEG shareholders approve squeeze-out at €1.40 per share

11.09

Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

11.09

Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

10.09

Fuel exports, imports boost trade in July, trade deficit at €137 million

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:14

Baltics call on Commission to preserve Cohesion Fund support after 2020

14:08

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13:12

Mikser visits Brunei in first high-level visit by Estonia

11:51

Reform wants to increase average pensions by €200 over four years

10:49

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

09:46

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

08:53

Party chairs debate: Coalition won't fall, budget dispute will be sharp

12.09

Free Party shot itself in the foot with Talvik, says MP

12.09

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

12.09

European Parliament approves copyright law proposed by Estonia's Ansip

12.09

Taavi Veskimägi: Parliamentary salaries not attracting the best

12.09

Estonian Institute hosts expat programs starting September

12.09

R&D Council: National priorities needed for European research funding

12.09

Luik: No cyberattack against NATO has yet constituted act of war

12.09

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail

12.09

Woodward: In Baltic war, Russia willing to use nuclear weapons against NATO

12.09

Jaan Männik decides against running in election as EKRE member

12.09

MEP Paet demands release of Reuters journalists imprisoned in Myanmar

11.09

Kaljulaid on e-residency: Cooperation with private sector important

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: