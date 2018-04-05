news

Estonian government approves pension reform bill ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Pensioners visiting Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Pensioners visiting Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

The Estonian government on Thursday approved a pension reform bill that would make the pension system more flexible from 2021, change the formula for calculating pension size as well as tie the retirement age to average life expectancy beginning in 2027.

"It is a duty of the state to provide people with a feeling of security that they will be protected against poverty in old age," Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL) said in a press release. "While the size of wages that people earn differs, a pension must ensure sufficient income for low-income earners as well so that the poverty risk of low-income earners is not aggravated when they reach retirement age."

Equally necessary is flexibility in order for Estonia to have enough workers, and for its elderly who do not wish to or cannot work full time to have opportunities for self-realization, Iva added.

According to the minister, Estonia will get a pension system consisting of a first pillar building more on solidarity, which will depend on the number of years worked, a second pillar depending on the size of the wage, and a third pillar based on the person's voluntary contributions.

"A first pillar building more on solidarity requires that alongside it we have a second pillar depending on the size of one's wages," Iva said. "A greater link to the person's own contribution will be preserved for future pensioners through the second pillar and, for those who wish, also through the voluntary funded pension," the minister said.

The payment of pensions will become more flexible beginning on 2021, with people being given the opportunity to choose for themselves when they retire, as well as partially draw a pension or suspend pension payments without losing out financially in the end.

The transition from the current system to the new system, where the first pillar will depend exclusively on the number of years worked, will take place from 2021-2037, during which period the size of the first pillar of the old-age pension will depend on the number of years worked and the person's wage half and half. Already accumulated insurance entitlements, or the portion of the first pillar which depends on the size of wage, will not be transformed into solidarity-based entitlements.

From 2027, retirement age in Estonia will be pegged to average life expectancy to reflect changes in demographics and enable to pay pensions of similar size as now as population numbers decline. The opportunity to join the second pillar will also be reopened for those born between 1970 and 1982.

Changes to the national pension system have been in the works in Estonia since 2015, when a work group for the promotion of the sustainability of the state pension system was formed bringing together interest groups and different institutions of the state.

On Jan. 19, 2017, the Estonian government approved the principles of the pension reform and tasked the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Finance with drawing up the relevant bill and submitting it to the government. 

The changes to the pension formula do not affect already accumulated pension entitlements. The opportunity to flexibly use one's pension, however, will become available to everyone.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

pensionskaia ivaministry of social affairs


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

04.04

Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

04.04

No single weapon system can solve all defense issues at once, says official

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

04.04

Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

04.04

Hanso: Estonia heard what it went to Washington to hear

04.04

US to support Baltic states' ammunition, equipment procurements

BUSINESS
03.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport among those affected by flight system failure

03.04

Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

03.04

Simson: Estonia supports idea of two power links with Poland

03.04

Estonia to max out 2018 immigration quota this month

03.04

Estonian tax authority: Dividends may not substitute wages

02.04

Eesti Gaas to build above-ground part of Balticconnector for €43 million

02.04

February industrial production up 2 percent year over year

01.04

Estonian, Chinese tech companies to increase cooperation

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:16

Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

13:25

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

12:19

Estonian government approves pension reform bill

11:12

Red Terror Museum project asks public to judge design competition entries

10:44

Paper: Arrested Tallinn transport company official enjoyed the high life

10:15

Terras in Washington: NATO deterrent needs to be 'visible and tangible'

09:16

Kaljulaid: Trump wanted overview of Estonia's defense spending

08:42

Thursday is No Phone Day on Estonia's roads

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

04.04

Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

04.04

No single weapon system can solve all defense issues at once, says official

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

04.04

Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

04.04

Exhibition of Canadian-Estonian architects opening in Tallinn this week

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

04.04

Hanso: Estonia heard what it went to Washington to hear

04.04

US to support Baltic states' ammunition, equipment procurements

04.04

Trump promises periodical deployment of US troops to Baltic states

04.04

MP Andres Ammas dies at 56

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: