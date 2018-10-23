Food company applies for Hiiumaa fish farming permit

Saaremere Kala AS, a subsidiary of listed food trading group AS PRFoods, has submitted a new application for building rights for an offshore fish farming complex off the Estonian island of Hiiumaa.

The company wants the fish farm permission to extend 50 years, and aims to harvest rainbow trout in offshore cages to an estimated annual output of 2,050 tonnes, PRFoods told the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

The application filed with the Technical Regulatory Authority concerns territories designated aquaculture territories PV3 and PV4 within the Hiiumaa maritime scheme.

