Jõulutunnel charity telethon raises over €280,000

The 19th edition of Jõulutunnel ("Christmas Tunnel"), ETV's annual holiday charity telethon, had raised over €280,000 by the evening of Christmas Day. This year, donations made to the telethon will go to support the treatment of children with rare disorders.

Tartu University Hospital Children's Foundation representative Küllike Hein said that the foundation has also received an additional direct donation of €5,000.

"We will start using this money to cover the treatment of children who need it," she explained. "In this case, it is children with rare diseases."

According to Ms Hein, also supported will be medical travel. The state often covers the costs of medical care itself abroad, but travel and living expenses typically have to be covered out-of-pocket by the parents themselves. "This is an area where help is needed," she added.

The Children's Foundation assists over 400 children per year. Ms Hein encouraged all parents who feel they need help to contact the foundation.

Hotlines open through end of 30 December

In partnership with the telethon, operators Telia, Elisa and Tele2 will mediate donation calls free of charge. Donation hotlines will be open through midnight on 31 December.

To make a €5 donation, call 900 7701. For a €10 donation, call 900 7702, and for a €25 donation, call 900 7703.

