Newest Digidoc software version now required for digital signatures

As of the new year, Digidoc4, the latest version of the Information System Authority's (RIA) software, is now required for ID card-based digital signatures. Older versions of the software likewise do not support the new ID cards issued by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) as of 3 December.

According to the RIA, anyone who has not yet installed the automatic update must do so manually. The update is for the software used to provide digital signatures; logging in to e-services and providing digital signatures within them will not be affected.

Digidoc4 is available in Estonian, English and Russian, and can be downloaded here.

Digidoc4 Klient is an updated ID card application that can be used for all ID card-related operations, including providing digital signatures, encryption and changing PIN codes. The latest edition of the software also includes a new default file format, replacing BDOC — the internationally accepted ASICE.

The new software is also available in app form under the name "RIA Digidoc" on both the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).

Digidoc client software is currently used on approximately 600,000 computers to provide over half a million digital signatures per year.

